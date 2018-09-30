search on deccanchronicle.com
Army Major booked for raping domestic help, abetting her husband’s suicide in Delhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Sep 30, 2018, 2:02 pm IST
Updated Sep 30, 2018, 2:02 pm IST
The woman was living in servant's quarter at Major's house in Delhi Cantonment with her husband and 2-yr-old son.
According to reports, the woman alleged that the Major raped her on July 12 when she was cleaning his house. (Representational Image)
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a serving Army Major after his domestic help accused him of raping her and threatening to kill her husband, who later committed suicide. However, no arrest has been made so far.

According to reports, the woman alleged that the Major raped her on July 12 when she was cleaning his house.

 

In her statement, she said that the Major had sent her husband for some work that night. Following this, he dragged her into his room and assaulted her.

Her husband returned and saw what was happening, following which a quarrel ensued between the two men. The accused then allegedly beat up the couple and threatened to kill the husband.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the woman claimed that the Major raped her on other occasions, too. Later, she went to her in-laws’ home but her husband stayed back. There, she got a call from the accused saying her husband committed suicide, following which she approached the police. She has also raised doubt over her husband’s suicide

The woman was living in the servant's quarter at the Major's house in Delhi Cantonment with her husband and two-year-old son for the last three months, NDTV reported. She used to cook and clean for him while her husband watered plants and did other errands.

