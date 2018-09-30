search on deccanchronicle.com
Cop killed after terrorists attack police station in south Kashmir’s Shopian

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Sep 30, 2018, 8:51 am IST
Updated Sep 30, 2018, 8:51 am IST
The cop got severely injured after terrorists hurled a grenade and opened firing on police station in south Kashmir.
The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway. (Photo: ANI)
Srinagar: A policeman dies after terrorists attacked a police station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday morning, news agency ANI reported.

The cop got severely injured after terrorists hurled a grenade and opened indiscriminate firing on the police station in south Kashmir. He was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

 

According to reports, the terrorists managed to escape after the attack. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

