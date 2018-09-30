search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP does not protect Hindus, says Kejriwal on Lucknow techie's death

PTI
Published Sep 30, 2018, 7:27 pm IST
Updated Sep 30, 2018, 7:28 pm IST
In a series of tweets, in Hindi and English, the AAP leader slammed the saffron party over the incident.
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari slammed Kejriwal for his tweet, saying AAP volunteers should note their leader's 'low mentality'. (Photo: File)
 Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari slammed Kejriwal for his tweet, saying AAP volunteers should note their leader's 'low mentality'. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the killing of an executive of a private company in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, claiming "the BJP does not protect the interests of Hindus".

The AAP chief in a tweet also said that he spoke over phone to the wife of Vivek Tiwari (38), who was allegedly shot dead Saturday by a police constable in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow, when he did not stop his car for checking. 

 

"Spoke to his wife on phone...," Kejriwal tweeted. 

In a series of tweets, in Hindi and English, the AAP leader slammed the saffron party over the incident. "Vivek Tiwari was a Hindu, right? Then why was he killed? BJP leaders rape Hindu girls across the country? See it clear. BJP is not well-wisher of Hindus. If they have to murder Hindus for power, they won't think twice," he alleged in his tweet in Hindi. 

He also responded to some of the questions raised by Twitter users in connection with the incident, like whether there will be a proper investigation in the case. 

"No. Even though Vivek Tiwari was a Hindu. The BJP does not protect the interests of Hindus," he replied in response to a tweet. 

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari slammed Kejriwal for his tweet, saying AAP volunteers should note their leader's "low mentality". 

Tiwari, in his tweet in Hindi, also referred to the death of two AAP workers Santosh Koli and Soni, in which some AAP leaders were allegedly involved. 

Two constables -- Prashant Chowdhury and Sandeep Kumar -- were arrested and dismissed from the job and an FIR was registered in the matter on the basis of a complaint by Sana Khan, Tiwari's colleague who was in the car at the time of the incident. 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had Saturday said a CBI inquiry would be recommended if needed.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, lucknow techie's death, aap, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Selfie obsession has led to 43 deaths every year since 2011

Scientists recommend no selfie zones, like those established in tourist spots in India, as a possible way to prevent such accidents (Photo: AFP)
 

Ravi Shastri's memes break the internet after India's Asia Cup triumph

The coach said India's biggest gain from the Asia Cup was the high standards of fielding the players have displayed all throughout the tournament. (Photo: AP)
 

Scientists discover Amazonian plant that can be effective against liver cancer

The study also found that the plant doesn’t affect healthy human liver cells (Photo: AFP)
 

Will Suzuki future-proof India by entering premium segments?

India is the biggest market for small cars in the world.
 

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios Chhichhore commences shoot today!

Nitesh Tiwari poses with clapperboard for Chhichhore.
 

Hyderabad sees fastest GDP growth; Chennai, Kolkata slowest

The Brookings analysis of Oxford economics data showed that Hyderabad ranked third across the world in terms of employment growth rate.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

EC to keep tab on high-value bank transactions in poll-bound Telangana

The exercise would continue till the model code of conduct was in force in the state where the assembly had been dissolved more than eight months ahead of the expiry of its term on the recommendation of TRS government. (Photo: Representational Image)

Jet Airways Hyderabad-Indore flight makes emergency landing after engine failure

The plane landed safely at 12.06 pm, Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport's director Aryama Sanyal said.

RPF alerts Kerala over movement of Rohingyas into state

Authorities have been asked to hand the Rohingyas over to police if they are found travelling on rails. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

What else you will expect from UP govt? Akhilesh Yadav on Apple executive killing

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, 'It's very unfortunate and I can't imagine how such an incident took place.' (Photo: File | PTI)

No noise should be made if Dassault didn’t find HAL ‘useful enough’, says VK Singh

VK Singh, a former Indian Army chief, defended the government's decision, saying HAL was overburdened and has many things to do. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham