Ayodhya saints declare fast on Ram temple issue

Lucknow: To mount pressure on the Modi government to start the process for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, a group of saints have decided to undertake an indefinite fast from October 1.

Mahant Paramhans Das of Tapasvi Chavni temple told reporters in Ayodhya that he had sent information in this regard to the President, Prime Minister chief minister and the local administration.

“The fast will continue till the obstacles in the temple construction are removed. We will also perform ‘Shila pujan’ at the temple every day and saints and Ram Bhakts will participate in it,” he said. He said that he had no issues with Muslims and all he wanted was the construction of the Ram temple. I would request our Muslim brothers to cooperate in the temple construction,” he added.

Replying to a question, the Mahant asked that if the Modi government could make laws on other issues, why not the Ram temple?

“PM Modi is completing his term but our aspirations remain unfulfilled and this is why I have decided to undertake this fast and I am even reday to lay down my life for the issue,” he said.

The Mahant’s decision to begin the fast comes at a time when a high- powered steering committee of Hindu saints called the ‘Ucchadhikar Samiti’ is scheduled to meet in Delhi on October 5 to draft an action plan for the construction of a Ram temple even as it becomes clear that the legal route will not immediately facilitate this.