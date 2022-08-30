Jagan hold talks with Tata delegation on investments in AP

Tata Aerospace and Defence Head Masood Hussainy met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (Image By Arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy held talks with representatives of Tata Advanced Systems Limited at the CM’s Camp Office in Tadepalli on Tuesday regarding investments and opportunities in AP.

Tata Advanced Systems Limited corporate affairs regulatory head J. Sridhar and Tata Aerospace and Defence chief Masood Husseini participated in the discussions focused on manufacturing and maintenance in defence aviation sector.

The Chief Minister explained to the delegation the transparent industrial policies being implemented in the state. He assured Tata representatives that all necessary support and assistance will be provided to them for starting their business operations.

Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that AP also has well-trained human resources and infrastructure facilities for enabling them to grow in the state.

Industries and IT minister G. Amarnath, special chief secretary (Industries) Karikal Valaven, APEDB CEO Javadi Subramanyam, and CMO officials participated in the meeting.