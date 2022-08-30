  
Nation Current Affairs 30 Aug 2022 Jagan hold talks wit ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jagan hold talks with Tata delegation on investments in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 30, 2022, 11:38 pm IST
Updated Aug 30, 2022, 11:38 pm IST
Tata Aerospace and Defence Head Masood Hussainy met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (Image By Arrangement)
 Tata Aerospace and Defence Head Masood Hussainy met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (Image By Arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy held talks with representatives of Tata Advanced Systems Limited at the CM’s Camp Office in Tadepalli on Tuesday regarding investments and opportunities in AP.

Tata Advanced Systems Limited corporate affairs regulatory head J. Sridhar and Tata Aerospace and Defence chief Masood Husseini participated in the discussions focused on manufacturing and maintenance in defence aviation sector.

The Chief Minister explained to the delegation the transparent industrial policies being implemented in the state. He assured Tata representatives that all necessary support and assistance will be provided to them for starting their business operations.

Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that AP also has well-trained human resources and infrastructure facilities for enabling them to grow in the state.

Industries and IT minister G. Amarnath, special chief secretary (Industries) Karikal Valaven, APEDB CEO Javadi Subramanyam, and CMO officials participated in the meeting.

 

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, tata advanced systems limited
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Situation turned quite the opposite this year as thousands of tanks, ponds and wells were filled with water even before the Ganesh festival. (DC File Image)

After decades, tanks in Rayalaseema full with water for Ganesh idol immersion

Congress has devised its own strategies to give a tough fight to both the TRS and the BJP: TPCC President Revanth Reddy (DC File Image)

No rush to announce party candidate for Munugode bypolls: Revanth

The BJP will give corruption-free, democratic, anti-dynastic rule in Telangana: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy (DC File Image)

BJP will form graft-free govt in TS: Kishan Reddy

BJP state pofficial spokesperson N. V. Subhash vowed to make Telangana a

TS will be TRS-free after ‘24 polls: BJP



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Corbevax approved as precaution dose for adults vaccinated with Covaxin, Covishield

This will be in addition to the existing guidelines for homologous precaution dose administration of Covaxin and Covishield vaccine. (Representational image: ANI)

India has never been defensive about its stand on buying Russian oil: EAM Jaishankar

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar takes part in a press conference in Bangkok on August 17, 2022. (Jack TAYLOR / AFP)

India will have e-passports soon: MEA

Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (CPV & OIA), Ministry of External Affairs briefs media about the latest initiatives of Ministry of External Affairs at the Regional Passport Office in Secunderabad. (DC Image/Durga Rao)

CM Kejriwal tables confidence motion in Delhi Assembly

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during a special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra political crisis: SC refers petitions to constitution bench

Supreme Court (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->