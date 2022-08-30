  
Nation, Current Affairs

Ganesh Chaturthi becoming themed festival in Vizag

Vishakaptnam is all set for an environmentally conscious Ganesh festival (DC File Image)
VISHAKAPATNAM: Organisers of Ganesh festival have come up with different themes to create awareness on issues like plastic pollution during the festival period starting August 31.

Curiously, for the first time, the Ganesha idol at one place is placed in a jute bag. The ‘rat’ carries the bag in the scene at a pandal in Thatichetlapalem. Other themes include Covid-19 Vaccination, Save Trees, Helmet Use and Cyber Safety.

Peela Hariprasad, founder of Yuvasevam, said the festival is organised with different themes every year. This time, it is of ‘plastic versus environment protection’.

“The Ganesh idol is kept in a jute bag in our pandal. The message is to prefer cloth bags instead of plastic. Almost all the decorations are made of eco-friendly materials. We don't focus on the size of the idol or the decorations, but on the theme," Hariprasad told DC.

Polimera Durgarao made Ganesha idols out of paper in Madugula KJ Puram. All the villagers worship the lord in a paper idol.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic since March 2020, there have been no public celebrations on Ganesh Chaturthi in the last two years.

This time, the organisers will hold the celebrations in a grand manner as there are no restrictions on the festivities.

GVMC chief medical officer K.S.L.G. Sastry said, “Vinayaka Chaturthi had not been celebrated in the last two years due to the Covid-19 protocols. Now the public health system is normalised. So, the doors are open to revive the festive spirit in the city as per the official guidelines.”

