City gets into festive mood with 35,000 Ganesh idols installed

HYDERABAD: Over 35,000 Ganesh idols have been installed across the pandals in the city for the 11-day Ganesh festival, which begins on Wednesday, according to Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who presided over a meeting at Buddha Bhavan on Tuesday.

Following the meeting, Srinivas Yadav stated that the state government would

provide full support to the organisers and ensure that the festival was held

in a peaceful environment. He urged citizens to hold eco-friendly Ganesh

celebrations. He stated that the GHMC, HMWS&SB, HMDA, electricity, tourism,

roads and buildings, and fire departments had made elaborate preparations

for the festival, which will conclude on September 9 with the immersion of

Ganesh idols.

The GHMC has formed a 'Ganesh Action Team' for every three kilometres (GAT).

Each team will consist of a sanitary supervisor, three field assistants, and

21 workers. Teams have been formed to work around the clock. On the day of

the immersion, he stated, 214 GATs with 8,116 personnel would be deployed

along the 303.3 km of procession route. The GHMC planned to install 280

cranes at lakes throughout the city for immersion on the third, fifth,

seventh, ninth, and eleventh days of the festival.



Apart from the city's waterbodies, the immersion would take place in up to 74 baby ponds, excavation tanks, and fibre-reinforced plastic ponds. To

prevent untoward incidents, the R&B department would construct two layers of

barricades along Hussainsagar. The HMWS&SB planned to establish 101 drinking water camps. The fire department was tasked with stationing 38 fire tender vehicles along the procession routes, as well as deploying three boats at

each of the lakes of Saroornagar, Kapra, and Pragathinagar.

The department would deploy three boats on the Tank Bund side and two boats

on the PVNR Marg, in addition to four spare boats and ten deep swimmers at

Hussain Sagar lake. The electricity department procured and installed 48 transformers in the Hussain sagar area, as well as five at the Saroornagar lake. There are 101 transformers installed near water bodies. In addition, the electricity department would spend Rs 2 crore to install 41,284 temporary lights.

Meanwhile, the immersion of the Balapur Ganesha idol, made of Plaster of

Paris (PoP), which traditionally leads the immersion procession in the Hussain Sagar lake, has not been decided.