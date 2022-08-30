  
City gets into festive mood with 35,000 Ganesh idols installed

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Aug 30, 2022, 9:50 pm IST
Updated Aug 31, 2022, 7:39 am IST
 The GHMC has formed a 'Ganesh Action Team' for every three kilometres (DC File Image)

HYDERABAD: Over 35,000 Ganesh idols have been installed across the pandals in the city for the 11-day Ganesh festival, which begins on Wednesday, according to Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who presided over a meeting at Buddha Bhavan on Tuesday.

Following the meeting, Srinivas Yadav stated that the state government would
provide full support to the organisers and ensure that the festival was held
in a peaceful environment. He urged citizens to hold eco-friendly Ganesh
celebrations. He stated that the GHMC, HMWS&SB, HMDA, electricity, tourism,
roads and buildings, and fire departments had made elaborate preparations
for the festival, which will conclude on September 9 with the immersion of
Ganesh idols.

The GHMC has formed a 'Ganesh Action Team' for every three kilometres (GAT).
Each team will consist of a sanitary supervisor, three field assistants, and
21 workers. Teams have been formed to work around the clock. On the day of
the immersion, he stated, 214 GATs with 8,116 personnel would be deployed
along the 303.3 km of procession route. The GHMC planned to install 280
cranes at lakes throughout the city for immersion on the third, fifth,
seventh, ninth, and eleventh days of the festival.

Apart from the city's waterbodies, the immersion would take place in up to 74 baby ponds, excavation tanks, and fibre-reinforced plastic ponds. To
prevent untoward incidents, the R&B department would construct two layers of
barricades along Hussainsagar. The HMWS&SB planned to establish 101 drinking water camps. The fire department was tasked with stationing 38 fire tender vehicles along the procession routes, as well as deploying three boats at
each of the lakes of Saroornagar, Kapra, and Pragathinagar.

The department would deploy three boats on the Tank Bund side and two boats
on the PVNR Marg, in addition to four spare boats and ten deep swimmers at
Hussain Sagar lake. The electricity department procured and installed 48 transformers in the Hussain sagar area, as well as five at the Saroornagar lake. There are 101 transformers installed near water bodies. In addition, the electricity department would spend Rs 2 crore to install 41,284 temporary lights.

Meanwhile, the immersion of the Balapur Ganesha idol, made of Plaster of
Paris (PoP), which traditionally leads the immersion procession in the Hussain Sagar lake, has not been decided.

Tags: ganesh charturthi, talasani srinivas yadav, hussain sagar lake
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 31 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

