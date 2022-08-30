  
Nation Current Affairs 30 Aug 2022 Centre orders TS to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre orders TS to pay AP’s power dues

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 30, 2022, 1:46 am IST
Updated Aug 30, 2022, 1:46 am IST
The ministry said the orders followed representations from Andhra Pradesh over the dues owed by Telangana for power purchases made between June 2, 2014, and June 10, 2017. (Photo: PTI)
 The ministry said the orders followed representations from Andhra Pradesh over the dues owed by Telangana for power purchases made between June 2, 2014, and June 10, 2017. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: A fresh row has erupted between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on the issue of power supply bills, following an order to Telangana from the Union Ministry of Power on Monday. The power ministry ordered TS pay AP Rs 6,756.92 crore within the next 30 days.

The ministry said the orders followed representations from Andhra Pradesh over the dues owed by Telangana for power purchases made between June 2, 2014, and June 10, 2017.

The payment must be made within 30 days, the order said.
Hours after the orders from the Union Ministry of Power got into public domain, the Telangana power department said it was Andhra Pradesh, which in fact owed Rs 12.940 crore to Telangana as on December 31, 2021. Of this amount, the department said Rs 7,807 crore was the principal, and the balance Rs 5,134 crore was interest charged at the rate of 10.5 per cent per annum.

Reacting to the order, Telangana Power Minister K Jagadish Reddy said “this is nothing but yet another vengeful act on part of the Central government. Andhra Pradesh owes Telangana Rs 12,900 crore. The Centre never responded to our pleas on these dues.” The Centre, he said, was only able to see letters from Andhra Pradesh, but not those written by Telangana.

He further said the Central Government is “deliberately plotting to plunge Telangana into darkness. The BJP government is not able to digest the success of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in making Telangana a power-cut free state. This is nothing more than a move to make farmers pay for their power supply.”

The Ministry of Power said Telangana owes Andhra Pradesh Rs 3,441.78 crore as power supply dues, and another Rs 3,315.14 crore as late payment surcharges.

It said the power was supplied by Andhra Pradesh to Telangana as per the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, which stipulated that the “successor state that has a deficit or electricity shall have the first right of refusal for the purchase of surplus power from the other successor state.”

The Ministry then said that “every right of one party entails a corresponding duty. Right and duty are co-joined and as such Telangana must pay the power dues to Andhra Pradesh for electricity supplied to them under the orders of Government of India under the AP Reorganization Act, 2014.”

It said there was no dispute regarding the payment, and hence, Telangana must pay Andhra Pradesh the money owed for power supply. These dues relate to power supplied by Andhra Pradesh between June 2, 2014, and June 10, 2017, the order said, adding that it received representations from Andhra Pradesh that Telangana has not paid these dues.

 

...
Tags: power supply, union ministry of power, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Public at the meeting addressed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Peddakalwala in Peddapalli on Monday. — DC Image

Let’s pledge to bring BJP-mukt Bharat: KCR

The corporation has shortlisted six agencies to procure three lakh Ganesh idols and paid Rs 36 for each 8-inch idol, Rs 130 for each 1-foot idol, and Rs 322 for each 1.5-foot idol. (Photo: PTI)

1 lakh Ganesh idols get damaged

Vishakaptnam is all set for an environmentally conscious Ganesh festival (DC File Image)

Ganesh Chaturthi becoming themed festival in Vizag

The latest NCRB data recorded only the profession of those who have committed suicide and makes no mention of the reasons for them ending their lives. Of the 1,065 farmer suicides in the state in 2021, 958 were of male and 107 female. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Farmers’ suicides increase by 19 % in Andhra Pradesh: NCRB



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Corbevax approved as precaution dose for adults vaccinated with Covaxin, Covishield

This will be in addition to the existing guidelines for homologous precaution dose administration of Covaxin and Covishield vaccine. (Representational image: ANI)

Remission granted in Bilkis Bano Case challenged in Supreme Court

Supreme Court (PTI)

Security forces have launched decisive assault against militants in J&K: LG Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha inspects the parade after unfurling the national flag during 76th Independence Day celebrations at Sher-e- Kashmir Cricket Stadium, in Srinagar, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

All set for Noida twin towers demolition, adjacent buildings evacuated

Crane vehicles move towards the Supertech twin towers, ahead of the demolition with explosives in compliance with a Supreme Court order, in Noida, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Over 3,700 kg explosives will be used to raze down the nearly 100-metre-tall structures on Aug. 28. (PTI)

India has never been defensive about its stand on buying Russian oil: EAM Jaishankar

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar takes part in a press conference in Bangkok on August 17, 2022. (Jack TAYLOR / AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->