School children facing COVID, dengue threat in Kurnool

Kurnool: School-going children are facing twin challenges of being possibly affected by either Covid or dengue infections in Kurnool district.

Already 10 dengue cases have been reported across the district. In Nandyal and surrounding villages, dengue cases are rising, according to District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr. Ram Giddaiah. He, however, maintained that the situation is under control.

The DMHO has asked municipalities and gram panchayats to disinfect waterlogged areas and administer anti-malarial drugs through primary and urban health care centres.

Dr. Giddaiah said there are different symptoms among various age groups. Most children have only shown asymptomatic infections. However, they may exhibit symptoms, such as fever, mild cough, cold, and body pains. A few may even have gut-related symptoms like diarrhoea.

The DMHO said since majority of affected students have only mild illness, the disease can be managed at home under the guidance of a paediatrician.

On Covid third wave affecting kids, Dr Giddaiah said they do not have any evidence suggesting that children are at a higher risk. On Sunday, the Covid bulletin published by state government reported just four positive cases from Kurnool, the lowest ever in the district, while active cases are 98, he stated.

When asked whether a Covid-positive mother can breastfeed her kid, the DMHO said mothers should continue breastfeeding their children, as that helps them transmit not only essential nutrients but also protective antibodies to the baby.

District Education Officer (DEO) M. Sai Ram said nine students have tested positive so far, but most of them are asymptomatic. He advised parents to keep a close eye on health condition of their children and take precautionary measures on any suspicion.