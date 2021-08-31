Nation Politics 30 Aug 2021 CM Chandrashekar Rao ...
Nation, Politics

CM Chandrashekar Rao to leave for Delhi tomorrow, lay stone for TRS office

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 31, 2021, 1:20 am IST
Updated Aug 31, 2021, 1:20 am IST
The CM will leave by a special flight from Begumpet airport on Tuesday along with a few ministers, party MPs, MLAs and MLCs
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: @trspartyonline)
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: @trspartyonline)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's three-day visit to Delhi from Wednesday will be confined to laying the foundation stone for the construction of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) office in the national capital and meeting a few Union ministers, according to party sources. The Chief Minister will return to Hyderabad on September 3.

The chances of Chandrashekar Rao meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union home minister Amit Shah look remote as the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has not sought their appointment so far, sources said. Rao will leave for Delhi by a special flight from Begumpet airport on Wednesday along with a few ministers, party MPs, MLAs and MLCs. He will lay the foundation for the TRS office in Delhi on Wednesday.

 

Although all ministers, party MPs, MLAs and MLCs, numbering over 200, were asked to attend the event, less than 100 are expected to participate keeping in view the Covid-19 restrictions Delhi where the maximum gathering allowed is 100 persons at present.

The Chief Minister’s trip to Delhi assumes significance as he is visiting Delhi after a gap of more than eight months. He last visited Delhi on December 11 last year for a three-day trip when he met Prime Minister Modi and home minister Amit Shah.

However, Rao is expected to meet a few Union ministers this time seeking resolution of pending demands concerning Telangana state. He is expected to meet Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to raise the state government's concerns on the recent gazette issued by the Centre bringing all irrigation projects on the Krishna and the Godavari under the respective river management boards (KRMB and GRMB). He also wants to raise the issue of water sharing disputes with Andhra Pradesh and seek early resolution of the disputes by making fresh allocations in Krishna.

 

Rao is also expected to meet union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and request to expedite the process to set up six airports in Telangana state.

...
Tags: chandrashekar rao, foundation stone for trs office delhi, foundation stone, narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

relying on FCI's earlier decision, the civil supplies corporation had procured 92 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from farmers for rabi season and transported stocks to rice mills for processing. — Represemtational Image/DC

TS govt cries foul over FCI's U-turn on rice procurement

Dr Sampath said that physiotherapy had been done twice but Sanjay was in pain. Dr Sampath wanted an X-ray done on Tuesday. — DC file photo

Bandi sustains injury to his right toe on way to Golconda

It is also said that the tiger might have entered Gollamada via the border village Dounelli of Kuntala mandal shares borders with Kinwat taluk. — Representational image/DC

Tigers from Maharashtra migrating to Nirmal forests

BJP leader G. Vivek Venkatswamy. (ANI Photo)

Let Huzurabad polls mark the end of family rule in TS: Vivek



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Old City will be IT hub if BJP is voted to power: Bandi Sanjay

The Narendra Modi government has released Rs 3,500 crore for the purpose and the state government has already utilised Rs 2,300 crore from that amount. (Photo: DC)

Maharashtra: Scores of Congress, NCP activists join AIMIM

Referring to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Owaisi demanded that the Centre clarify whether it would re-designate 100 Taliban leaders who have been labelled as terrorists by the United Nations. — Twitter

PM Modi unveils 25-year roadmap of new India with ambitious schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation, during the 75th Independence Day function at the historic Red Fort, in New Delhi, Sunday, August 15, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Deo hopes for early solution in Chhattisgarh CM row

Deo recently visited New Delhi to meet the party high command. (Photo: PTI/File)

Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi meet Mamata Banerjee in Delhi; say 'India needs change'

Javed Akhtar and actor Shabana Azmi met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Delhi on Thursday. (Image: Twitter/@safilAitc)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->