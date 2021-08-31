CM Chandrashekar Rao to leave for Delhi tomorrow, lay stone for TRS office

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's three-day visit to Delhi from Wednesday will be confined to laying the foundation stone for the construction of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) office in the national capital and meeting a few Union ministers, according to party sources. The Chief Minister will return to Hyderabad on September 3.

The chances of Chandrashekar Rao meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union home minister Amit Shah look remote as the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has not sought their appointment so far, sources said. Rao will leave for Delhi by a special flight from Begumpet airport on Wednesday along with a few ministers, party MPs, MLAs and MLCs. He will lay the foundation for the TRS office in Delhi on Wednesday.

Although all ministers, party MPs, MLAs and MLCs, numbering over 200, were asked to attend the event, less than 100 are expected to participate keeping in view the Covid-19 restrictions Delhi where the maximum gathering allowed is 100 persons at present.

The Chief Minister’s trip to Delhi assumes significance as he is visiting Delhi after a gap of more than eight months. He last visited Delhi on December 11 last year for a three-day trip when he met Prime Minister Modi and home minister Amit Shah.

However, Rao is expected to meet a few Union ministers this time seeking resolution of pending demands concerning Telangana state. He is expected to meet Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to raise the state government's concerns on the recent gazette issued by the Centre bringing all irrigation projects on the Krishna and the Godavari under the respective river management boards (KRMB and GRMB). He also wants to raise the issue of water sharing disputes with Andhra Pradesh and seek early resolution of the disputes by making fresh allocations in Krishna.

Rao is also expected to meet union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and request to expedite the process to set up six airports in Telangana state.