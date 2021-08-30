Nation Current Affairs 30 Aug 2021 Covid restrictions a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Covid restrictions at border with Kerala to continue: Dakshina Kannada official

PTI
Published Aug 30, 2021, 4:52 pm IST
Updated Aug 30, 2021, 4:52 pm IST
The order is meant to contain the spread of Covid-19 and the district administration will continue to implement the same
In Dakshina Kannada, the positivity rate has been brought down to around 2 with a lot of effort and lifting of border restrictions will be like letting in new cases from Kerala. (AFP Photo)
Mangaluru: Restrictions on the movement of people enforced at the border with Kerala will continue as there has been no change in the Covid-19 situation in Kerala, Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra said.

Giving a clarification on reports claiming that the Centre has lifted the requirement of RT-PCR certificates to cross the border, he said the Karnataka government's order mandating the RT-PCR test negative certificates for those coming to DK from Kerala is still in force.

 

The order is meant to contain the spread of Covid-19 and the district administration will continue to implement the same, he said.

Rajendra said more than 30,000 new Covid cases are being reported from Kerala daily and the test positivity rate in neighbouring Kasaragod district is around 12 per cent.

In Dakshina Kannada, the positivity rate has been brought down to around 2 with a lot of effort and lifting of border restrictions will be like letting in new cases from Kerala. Though it is difficult to implement, the district has no other option than making the RT-PCR certificate mandatory, he said.

 

The test positivity rate in Dakshina Kannada district came down to 1.81 per cent on Sunday.

...
Tags: covid restrictions, covid-19 in kerala, dakshina kannada district, covid cases
Location: India, Karnataka


More From Current Affairs

COVID devastated many lives, heart-wrenching to see survival of children at stake: SC

The bench has posted the matter for further hearing on October 7. (Photo: PTI/File)

Non-bailable warrants against three in fake Covid testing scam during Kumbh

Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar. (Photo: PTI/File)

Delhi govt issues SOPs for reopening of schools, colleges from Sep 1

Parental approval will be required for children to attend school. (Photo: DC File)

India logs 42,909 new COVID-19 cases, active cases continue to rise

A shopkeeper wearing face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus sells idols of Hindu deity Krishna on the eve of 'Janmashtami' festival in Jammu. (Photo: AP)

Kerala CM Vijayan seeks urgent steps to repatriate Keralites stranded in Kabul

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI file photo)
