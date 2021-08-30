Bangladeshi national repatriated from Kakinada

Mohammed Leton Ali (35), a Bangladesh National has been repatriated to his country after seven years, with the initiative of the East Godavari Superintendent of Police M.Ravindranath. A special police team, consisting of Ravulapalem Sub-Inspector P.Bujji Babu, Head Constable K.Venkata Ramana and Constable V.Chiranjeevi have handed over Ali to Bangladesh officials at Petrapole-Benapole-Border at Indian Check Post on Sunday. (By arrangement)

KAKINADA: Bangladeshi national Mohammed Leton Ali (35) has been repatriated to his country after seven years, thanks to the initiative of East Godavari superintendent of police M. Ravindranath.

A special police team, comprising Ravulapalem SI P. Bujji Babu, head constable K. Venkata Ramana and constable V. Chiranjeevi handed over Ali to Bangladesh officials at the Petrapole-Benapole-border on Sunday.

According to sources, when beat constables were keeping vigil in 2014, Ali was found moving around suspiciously near Ravulapalem bus stand. On interrogation it was found that he was a Bangladeshi living without any passport and visa.

Ravulapalem police registered a case under Foreigners Amendment Act 2004 and he was sentenced to two years imprisonment. He was released on June 8, 2016 and from then onwards he has been in Ravulapalem police station, where he earned a livelihood as a carpenter. Several representations by district officials to the Bangladesh Embassy to hand him over went in vain.

In the meanwhile, in 2018, Ali destroyed a road safety vehicle with an iron road and the police registered a case against him under Section 14 (A) (b) and Foreigners Amendment Act 2004, 427 CPC and 3 of PDPP Act. He was jailed for one year and released on June 14, 2019.

SPs have been writing to the Bangladesh Embassy and the ministry of external affairs about him since 2016. In 2019, the then SP formed a team and Ali was produced before the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, seeking deportation orders and travel permit. The Bangladesh Embassy did not oblige.

Later, a special team was formed and Amalapuram DSP Y. Madhava Reddy spearheaded it. They were instructed to take steps for handing over Ali at Petrapole-Benapole border check-post before August 31.

Ravindranath Babu expressed his satisfaction at the development and appreciated the role of Madhava Reddy, Special Branch DSP Ambika Prasad, Krishna and Bujjibabu. Ali thanked the East Godavari police team for ensuring his return home.