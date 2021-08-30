Nation Current Affairs 30 Aug 2021 2 oxygen generator p ...
2 oxygen generator plants installed at Govt Hospital in Hosur

PTI
Published Aug 30, 2021, 4:07 pm IST
Updated Aug 30, 2021, 4:17 pm IST
The plants were inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Minister for Medical and Family Welfare M Subramanian on Monday
The plants were sponsored by Hinduja Group company Ashok Leyland, a press statement from the company said here on Monday. (PTI Photo)
 The plants were sponsored by Hinduja Group company Ashok Leyland, a press statement from the company said here on Monday.

Chennai: Two oxygen generator plants were set up at a cost of Rs 1.18 crore in a government hospital in Hosur on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border for the benefit of COVID-19 patients.  The plants have a capacity to generate 500 litres of liquid oxygen per minute and have a storage capacity of 400 litres with a bottling facility. The plants were sponsored by Hinduja Group company Ashok Leyland, a press statement from the company said here on Monday.

"As the nation fights the COVID-19 pandemic, we stand united with the government to provide support in these challenging times...our commitment to support our society during these challenging times is our priority and we are extending our support through this contribution," managing director of Ashok Leyland Vipin Sondhi was quoted as saying in the statement. The plants were inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Minister for Medical and Family Welfare M Subramanian on Monday.

 

