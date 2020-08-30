158th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,461,240

76,664

Recovered

2,647,538

64,475

Deaths

62,713

1,018

Maharashtra74799554317023775 Tamil Nadu4092383496827050 Andhra Pradesh4036163037113714 Karnataka3187522270185368 Uttar Pradesh2138241578793294 Delhi1694121514734389 West Bengal1537541243323073 Bihar130848112445674 Telangana12017689350808 Assam9880879308278 Odisha9466865323509 Gujarat91329736012962 Rajasthan76572608301012 Kerala6930445854275 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
Nation Current Affairs 30 Aug 2020 NPR, Census not on p ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NPR, Census not on priority list for government in 2020

PTI
Published Aug 30, 2020, 4:12 pm IST
Updated Aug 30, 2020, 4:19 pm IST
"Census is not an essential exercise for now. Even if it is delayed by a year, there would be no harm," official said
A census worker gathers data at a village in Lalgarh, 130 kms west of Kolkata. (AFP Photo)
 A census worker gathers data at a village in Lalgarh, 130 kms west of Kolkata. (AFP Photo)

New Delhi: The first phase of the Census and the exercise to update the National Population Register (NPR), scheduled for this year but deferred due to the coronavirus outbreak, may be delayed by a year as there is no sign of slowdown of the pandemic.

The Indian census is one of the largest administrative and statistical exercises in the world, with the involvement of more than 30 lakh officials who would visit each household across the length and breadth of the country.

 

"Census is not an essential exercise for now. Even if it is delayed by a year, there would be no harm," a senior official said.

The official said no final decision has been taken on when the first phase of the Census 2021 and NPR update would take place, but it is almost certain that it would not be held in 2020 due to the rising cases of the coronavirus.

The house-listing phase of the Census and the exercise to update NPR were scheduled to be carried out across the country from April 1 to September 30, 2020, but were postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

 

"As the entire exercise needs the involvement of lakhs of officials and visit to each family, we can't undermine the health risk involved in it," the official said.

With a record single-day spike of 78,761 cases, the total coronavirus cases in India rose to 35,42,733, while the death toll climbed to 63,498 as on Sunday.

According to the earlier schedule, the census would have its reference date as March 1, 2021, and in the snow-bound areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, it would be October 1, 2020.

 

"The COVID-19 threat is still looming large. The census and NPR are not in the priority list of the government as of now," another official said.

In March, when the coronavirus-induced lockdown was announced, the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India was all set for the first phase of the census and updation of the NPR that was scheduled to begin from April 1.

Even though some state governments opposed the NPR update, all offered full support to the census exercise.

The census is the largest single source of a variety of statistical information on people of India which helps the State to chalk out various policies.

 

With a history of more than 130 years, this reliable, time tested exercise has been bringing out a veritable wealth of statistics every 10 years, including on the rich diversity of the people, and has become one of the tools to understand and study India.

The objective of the NPR is to create a comprehensive identity database of every usual resident in the country. The database would contain demographic as well as biometric particulars.

The NPR is a register of the usual residents of the country. It is prepared at the local (village and sub-town), subdistrict, district, state and national levels under provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955 and the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003.

 

The data for NPR was last collected in 2010 along with the house listing phase of the Census 2011. Updating of this data was done during 2015 by conducting a door-to-door survey.

While updating the register in 2015, the government had asked details like Aadhaar and the mobile number of people.

This time, the information related to their driving licence and voter ID card may also be gathered, the officials said.

Though information regarding the place of birth of parents will be sought, it is up to the residents whether to respond to the question as it is voluntary.

 

For the NPR, a usual resident is defined as a person who has resided in a local area for the past six months or more or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months.

The law compulsorily seeks to register every citizen of India and issue a national identity card.

The demographic details required for every usual resident are name, relationship to head of household, father's name, mother's name, spouse's name (if married), sex, date of birth, marital status, place of birth, nationality (as declared), present address of usual residence, duration of stay at present address, permanent residential address, occupation and educational qualification.

 

...
Tags: census, national population register, npr, coronavirus outbreak, covid-19
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A health worker takes a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a testing camp in a residential area, in Chennai. AFP Photo

Pandemic dampens spirit of Onam for Malayalis in Chennai

A health worker sanitises her hands after taking a swab sample for the Covid-19 coronavirus. PTI Photo

Fears rise for tribes in Andamans as COVID cases explode

BJP MLA Raja Singh (ANI photo)

Hyderabad police step up security for Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh over terrorist threat

Representational image

Telangana woman sells infant for Rs 1.1 lakh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian jails massively overcrowded and understaffed in 2019: NCRB report

Indian jails remained overcrowded and under-staffed in 2019, says NCRB data. (Representative Image-AFP)

Testing per million in India remains the second lowest among virus-infected countries

Health workers carry medical waste for disposal at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, during the biweekly COVID-19 lockdown, in Kolkata. — PTI photo

Army called in to rescue people in flood-hit MP district

Army has been called in to rescue people in the marooned areas in Madhya Pradesh’s Hosangabad district following flash floods. (Representative Image)

Farooq Abdullah to support J&K special status restoration demand

Farooq Abdullah to garner support for J&K special status restoration demand. (PTI Photo)

Kavkaz 2020: India pulls out of Russia war game over China, Pakistan participation

India pulls out of Russia war came over China participation. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham