158th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,461,240

76,664

Recovered

2,647,538

64,475

Deaths

62,713

1,018

Maharashtra74799554317023775 Tamil Nadu4092383496827050 Andhra Pradesh4036163037113714 Karnataka3187522270185368 Uttar Pradesh2138241578793294 Delhi1694121514734389 West Bengal1537541243323073 Bihar130848112445674 Telangana12017689350808 Assam9880879308278 Odisha9466865323509 Gujarat91329736012962 Rajasthan76572608301012 Kerala6930445854275 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: 3 militants, ASI killed in Panthachowk encounter

PTI
Published Aug 30, 2020, 9:17 am IST
Updated Aug 30, 2020, 3:15 pm IST
Militants fired on a joint 'naka' of police and the CRPF at Panthachowk area late on Saturday night, official said
Three militants, assistant sub-inspector of J-K police killed in encounter. (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: Three militants and an assistant sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed in a gunfight on the outskirts of the city on Sunday, police said.

Militants fired on a joint 'naka' of police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Panthachowk area late on Saturday night, a police official said.

 

He said the joint parties of the forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation there.

During the searches in the area, the militants again fired on the search party of the forces, who retaliated, leading to an encounter, the official said.

A tight cordon was maintained throughout the night and the firing resumed this morning, he said. 

He said three militants were killed in the gunfight.

An assistant sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Babu Ram, was also killed in the operation, the official added.

The operation is going on and further details were awaited, he said.

 

Tags: srinagar encounter, militants, jammu and kashmir, jk police
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


