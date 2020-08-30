158th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,461,240

76,664

Recovered

2,647,538

64,475

Deaths

62,713

1,018

Maharashtra74799554317023775 Tamil Nadu4092383496827050 Andhra Pradesh4036163037113714 Karnataka3187522270185368 Uttar Pradesh2138241578793294 Delhi1694121514734389 West Bengal1537541243323073 Bihar130848112445674 Telangana12017689350808 Assam9880879308278 Odisha9466865323509 Gujarat91329736012962 Rajasthan76572608301012 Kerala6930445854275 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
Nation Current Affairs 30 Aug 2020 Farooq Abdullah to s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Farooq Abdullah to support J&K special status restoration demand

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Aug 30, 2020, 11:38 am IST
Updated Aug 30, 2020, 11:38 am IST
NC said that the meeting authorized Abdullah to widen acceptance of ‘Gupkar Declaration’ among all the sections in Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh
Farooq Abdullah to garner support for J&K special status restoration demand. (PTI Photo)
 Farooq Abdullah to garner support for J&K special status restoration demand. (PTI Photo)

SRINAGAR: National Conference (NC)’s high-power political affairs committee met here on Friday to discuss the overall political situation prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir and chalk out strategy towards seeking restoration of its special status and statehood.

The meeting, the first held since the Centre abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated J&K into two Union Territories (UTs) in August last year, authorized its president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah to garner support for ‘Gupkar Declaration’ beyond its signatories.

 

On August 4, 2019, the leaders of J&K’s regional parties including NC and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and their allies in Congress and CPIM had met at Abdullah’s residence along Srinagar’s Gupkar Road and signed a joined statement named as ‘Gupkar Declaration’ through which they vowed to protect the special status, identity and autonomy of J&K and fight tool and nail attempts to split it up.

Last week, the leaders of NC, PDP, Peoples Conference, Awami National Conference, CPIM and Congress issued a joint statement here saying that they are  “wholly bound” by the “Gupkar Declaration” and “will unwaveringly adhere to it.”

 

The NC said on Saturday that its political affairs committee which met at the party headquarters here with Abdullah in chair held a threadbare discussion on  “unilateral, undemocratic and unconstitutional measures undertaken by Government of India  and its impact on the ground level in J&K”. While all its members from the Valley attended the meeting, those from Jammu region and Kargil participated in it via a video link, a party spokesman said.

A statement issued by the NC said that the meeting authorized Abdullah “to widen the acceptance of the ‘Gupkar Declaration’ among all the sections in Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh”. It added, “The participants applauded the efforts of the party president towards bringing different political voices on a single platform for the restoration of J&K’s honour, which was undemocratically, unilaterally and unethically rescinded on August 5 last year”.

 

According to the statement, the meeting took strong exception of the “succeeding measures undertaken by New Delhi following the annihilation of Articles 370 and 35A”. It said, “The PAC members also expressed outrage over the decision undertaken on the 5th of August last year, saying the measures have violated the spirit of federalism and the sovereign pledges of Union of India to the people of J&K made from time to time. The members appreciated the peace loving people of J&K for their peaceful response to unwholesome decisions undertaken by the Government of India”. 

 

It further said, “The PAC members vowed to stand behind the party president in his efforts to bring all political parties and other civil society groups on one platform to pitch for the restoration of what was unconstitutionally snatched from the people of J&K”.

The BJP has already rejected the demand for restoration of J&K’s special constitutional status enjoyed under Article 370 and 35A.

Ravinder Raina, the president of the BJP’s J&K unit, said last week that some political parties in the erstwhile state are “daydreaming” when they say they will struggle for the restoration of the special status and that the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A is “impossible”.

 

The BJP’s national general secretary, Ram Madhav, who was on a 3-day visit of J&K on Friday termed the ‘Gupkar declaration’ as a “political stunt’ and said it was also a “mock-up” of Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah’s Plebiscite Front which is “destined to fail as seen in the past”. He ruled out the possibility of restoration of Article 370.

...
Tags: farooq abdullah, j&k special status, national conference, nc, jammu and kashmir, special status, article 370
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (Photo: File)

Assam to send GoM report to Centre on ST status to ethnic communities

Indian jails remained overcrowded and under-staffed in 2019, says NCRB data. (Representative Image-AFP)

Indian jails are massively overcrowded and understaffed in 2019, reveals NCRB report

Sarbananda Sonowal

ST status to ethnic communities: Assam to send GoM report to Centre

Trucks wait for the opening of Jammu-Srinagar national highway, on the outskirts of Jammu. — PTI

Restrictions in Srinagar, Budgam to prevent Muharram processions



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kavkaz 2020: India pulls out of Russia war game over China, Pakistan participation

India pulls out of Russia war came over China participation. (PTI Photo)

J&K: 3 militants, ASI killed in Panthachowk encounter

Three militants, assistant sub-inspector of J-K police killed in encounter. (PTI Photo)

At least 19 injured in pellet firing, teargas shelling on Shia mourners in Srinagar

A youth who received pellet gunshot wounds on his face during police action against Shia mourners in Srinagar's Bemina area on Saturday being treated at City's Imam Hussain Hospital.

Lockdown in containment zones till September 30; metro services from September 7

A school student shows her project during an online class, in Guwahati, Saturday, Aug 29, 2020. Schools across the nation continue teaching via online sessions due to the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)

Jaishankar's dig at Pakistan: Global pressure forced it to acknowledge terror havens

MEA S Jaishankar (AP photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham