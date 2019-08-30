Nation Current Affairs 30 Aug 2019 Telugu states get gr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telugu states get green funds from Centre

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 30, 2019, 1:15 am IST
Updated Aug 30, 2019, 1:15 am IST
After the meeting, Mr Indrakaran Reddy said it was the first time that the state had received such huge funds under Campa.
While Telangana got a cheque for Rs 3,110 crore, the highest-ever under the Campa, Andhra Pradesh received an amount of Rs 1,734 crore.
 While Telangana got a cheque for Rs 3,110 crore, the highest-ever under the Campa, Andhra Pradesh received an amount of Rs 1,734 crore.

Hyderabad: In a great relief to both Telugu states, both of which are facing a financial crunch, the Centre released pending funds under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (Campa).

While Telangana got a cheque for Rs 3,110 crore, the highest-ever under the Campa, Andhra Pradesh received an amount of Rs 1,734 crore. Telangana minister A. Indrakaran Reddy and AP minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy receiv-ed the cheques at a meeting chaired by Mr Prakash Javadekar, Union minister for environment, forests and climate change in New Delhi.

 

Mr. Javadekar handed over a total of Rs 47,436 crore under Campa to various states to improve afforestation and achieve green objectives, at a meeting of forest ministers of all states here.

Mr Javadekar urged all states that received Campa funds to utilise it as per the provisions of the rules and not to reduce the state government’s regular budgetary allocations.

After the meeting, Mr Indrakaran Reddy said it was the first time that the state had received such huge funds under Campa. He said that after the formation of Telangana, the state had concentrated heavily on afforestation. He said that the Centre had released huge funds because Telangana was using allocations under Campa effectively. He said under the Haritha Haram programme, the state had fixed a target of planting 230 crore saplings in four years.

Mr Reddy said that in four phases, a total of 113.58 crore saplings had been planted. The target for the fifth phase was to plant 83 crore saplings this year.

...
Tags: balineni srinivasa reddy, campa, telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

This is perhaps the first judicial order in the history of Patna High Court, in which the judiciary itself has been put in the dock. He has also directed the authorities to send a copy of his order to the Chief Justice of India, PMO, and the Union Law Ministry.

Justice Rakesh Kumar had spoken of corruption in Patna Judgeship

The musical is in aid of Alvares’ non profit organisation, The Cause Foundation, which was founded 20 years ago, first to promote local talent and then in support of local charities.

Death of a salesman’s uncle

In the next two years, it will be mandatory for all airports to have body scanners and human frisking will be cut down heavily.

All major Indian airports to install body scanners

Police personnel check vehicles during high-alert, in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (PTI)

Confusion over Gujarat terror threat alert



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's what Samantha and Naga Chaitanya planned for Nagarjuna's birthday celebration

Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni.
 

Viral video: Kartik Aaryan fan pulls his cheeks and his expressions win many hearts

Kartik Aaryan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Prasad' at Indore's Khajrana temple gets FSSAI certificate

Recently the FSSAI conducted a detailed audit of the prasad and other food items served to devotees at the Khajrana temple, Indore's Chief Food Safety Officer Manish Swami said on Thursday. (Photo: File)
 

Now get your Maruti serviced right at your doorstep!

The service covers all Maruti cars whether they run on petrol, diesel or CNG.
 

International hotel chain to ditch single-use plastics

Instead of moving to refillable, wall mounted dispensers, the hotel will switch to larger pump-action bottles. (Photo: AFP)
 

OnePlus Bullet Wireless 2 review: Fire in the whole!

The OnePlus Bullet 2 wireless is no doubt a great audio product for fans of clean, true and unaltered audio quality.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K leaders to be released gradually from next week

The people of the valley have been complaining of psychological problems due to living in jail-like conditions for the last 25 days and medical services too are hit, but the administration keeps insisting that the situation is now normal though it shows no signs of easing the restrictions.

Patent delay steals India of clean crackers

The testing was carried out in centres of the CSIR across the country and affirmed that pollution levels can be reduced by use of these crackers.

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

WB HC grants protection from arrest to Mukul Roy till Sept 5 in cheating case

The division bench said the matter would be heard on September 2 and directed the state government that Roy not be arrested till September 5. (Photo: File)

France's NSA meets PM Modi in Delhi

The meeting of the two NSAs came days after Modi met his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in France. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham