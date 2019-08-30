Telangana HC tells PCB to give report on plastic covering idols

An artisan covers Ganesha idols kept for sale with a plastic sheet ahead of Vinayaka Chaturthi at a workshop in Hyderabad, on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the TS Pollution Control Board to submit a report by Friday about the number of cases registered and penalties imposed against those who have violated environmental laws.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Annireddy Abhishek Reddy passed this order in a PIL filed complaining of indiscriminate use of plastic for wrapping Ganesha idols being sold in the city and surrounding areas for the coming festival.

The petitioner’s contention was that the inaction of the officials of PCB and other departments in regulating the indiscriminate use and manufacture of plastic, causes danger to the ecosystem.

He said that as per GO No. 79, the environment, forest, science, and technology department, as per the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 (as amended in 2018); Environment Protection Act, 1986, and under the Article 48A of the Constitution, the authorities ought to take steps to regulate and prohibit the use of plastic. They can seize manufacturing units for producing plastic below 50 microns thickness.

Counsel for the petitioner submitted to the court that despite a ban on the manufacturing and use of plastic less than 50 microns thickness, artisans and sculptors were using it to wrap the Ganesha idols.

“Though the use of plastic wrapping around Ganesha idols is not absolutely necessary, it is being done only due to lack of regulation by the controlling authorities. Using plastic for a one-time celebration causes irreversible environmental damage that will adversely affect several generations,” counsel told the court. He also brought to the notice of the court that there were a lack of proper disposal facilities for used plastic and polythene products.