Nation Current Affairs 30 Aug 2019 Telangana HC tells P ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana HC tells PCB to give report on plastic covering idols

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHARA
Published Aug 30, 2019, 12:55 am IST
Updated Aug 30, 2019, 12:58 am IST
Buyers from AP, TS and other states prefer work of Gadilanka artisans.
An artisan covers Ganesha idols kept for sale with a plastic sheet ahead of Vinayaka Chaturthi at a workshop in Hyderabad, on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)
 An artisan covers Ganesha idols kept for sale with a plastic sheet ahead of Vinayaka Chaturthi at a workshop in Hyderabad, on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the TS Pollution Control Board to submit a report by Friday about the number of cases registered and penalties imposed against those who have violated environmental laws.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Annireddy Abhishek Reddy passed this order in a PIL filed complaining of indiscriminate use of plastic for wrapping Ganesha idols being sold in the city and surrounding areas for the coming festival.

 

The petitioner’s contention was that the inaction of the officials of PCB and other departments in regulating the indiscriminate use and manufacture of plastic, causes danger to the ecosystem.

He said that as per GO No. 79, the environment, forest, science, and technology department, as per the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 (as amended in 2018); Environment Protection Act, 1986, and under the Article 48A of the Constitution, the authorities ought to take steps to regulate and prohibit the use of plastic. They can seize manufacturing units for producing plastic below 50 microns thickness.

Counsel for the petitioner submitted to the court that despite a ban on the manufacturing and use of plastic less than 50 microns thickness, artisans and sculptors were using it to wrap the Ganesha idols.

“Though the use of plastic wrapping around Ganesha idols is not absolutely necessary, it is being done only due to lack of regulation by the controlling authorities. Using plastic for a one-time celebration causes irreversible environmental damage that will adversely affect several generations,” counsel told the court. He also brought to the notice of the court that there were a lack of proper disposal facilities for used plastic and polythene products.

...
Tags: telangana high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

This is perhaps the first judicial order in the history of Patna High Court, in which the judiciary itself has been put in the dock. He has also directed the authorities to send a copy of his order to the Chief Justice of India, PMO, and the Union Law Ministry.

Justice Rakesh Kumar had spoken of corruption in Patna Judgeship

The musical is in aid of Alvares’ non profit organisation, The Cause Foundation, which was founded 20 years ago, first to promote local talent and then in support of local charities.

Death of a salesman’s uncle

In the next two years, it will be mandatory for all airports to have body scanners and human frisking will be cut down heavily.

All major Indian airports to install body scanners

Police personnel check vehicles during high-alert, in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (PTI)

Confusion over Gujarat terror threat alert



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's what Samantha and Naga Chaitanya planned for Nagarjuna's birthday celebration

Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni.
 

Viral video: Kartik Aaryan fan pulls his cheeks and his expressions win many hearts

Kartik Aaryan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Prasad' at Indore's Khajrana temple gets FSSAI certificate

Recently the FSSAI conducted a detailed audit of the prasad and other food items served to devotees at the Khajrana temple, Indore's Chief Food Safety Officer Manish Swami said on Thursday. (Photo: File)
 

Now get your Maruti serviced right at your doorstep!

The service covers all Maruti cars whether they run on petrol, diesel or CNG.
 

International hotel chain to ditch single-use plastics

Instead of moving to refillable, wall mounted dispensers, the hotel will switch to larger pump-action bottles. (Photo: AFP)
 

OnePlus Bullet Wireless 2 review: Fire in the whole!

The OnePlus Bullet 2 wireless is no doubt a great audio product for fans of clean, true and unaltered audio quality.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

WB HC grants protection from arrest to Mukul Roy till Sept 5 in cheating case

The division bench said the matter would be heard on September 2 and directed the state government that Roy not be arrested till September 5. (Photo: File)

France's NSA meets PM Modi in Delhi

The meeting of the two NSAs came days after Modi met his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in France. (Photo: ANI)

Chinese envoy calls for 'one-plus-one: more than two' diplomatic formula with India

BCC president Sitaram Sharma observed that in recent times silk exports from India have shown a downward trend. He advised the Silk Association of India to diversify to other textile products and look into the prospects of penetrating into the rapidly growing markets, particularly in the African countries in order to increase exports. (Photo: DC)

After RBI payout, FM Nirmala promises better spending efficiency to boost growth

Sitharaman hit out at the Congress for indulging in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham