RPF constable saves life of passenger slipped between train and track in Hyd

ANI
Published Aug 30, 2019, 12:42 pm IST
Updated Aug 30, 2019, 12:42 pm IST
The incident took place at Nampally railway station in Hyderabad on Thursday.
A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable saved the life of a middle-aged passenger who lost the balance and had fallen between the gap of the platform and moving train while getting down. (Photo: ANI)
Hyderabad: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable saved the life of a middle-aged passenger who lost the balance and had fallen between the gap of the platform and moving train while getting down.

The incident took place at Nampally railway station in Hyderabad on Thursday.

 

The constable, who was present at the platform, immediately lifted the man by pulling him out of the platform gap. The passenger has received minor injuries.

The daring act of the RPF official was captured on CCTV and has gone viral over social media.

...
