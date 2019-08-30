Nation Current Affairs 30 Aug 2019 One arrested for fir ...
Nation, Current Affairs

One arrested for firing outside Satna college in MP

ANI
Published Aug 30, 2019, 8:04 am IST
Updated Aug 30, 2019, 8:04 am IST
The student, Badal Singh was allegedly a part of one of two gangs which had been at each other's throats in the past two days.
Satna: A student of the Degree College here accused of firing multiple rounds outside the gate of the institution a few days ago was arrested on Thursday, police said.

"Yesterday, a student's video doing aerial firing at the gate of the college went viral on social media. We have registered a case and arrested the accused student, we are also going to initiate action against the guard whose weapon was allegedly used by the student," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Riyaz Iqbal.

 

The official added that police was trying to ascertain the reason behind the aerial firing and the ongoing clashes between the two groups in the college.

"We are trying to interrogate him to find out the details as to why clashes have been happening and why he fired on the open road. There had been reports of clashes between the two gangs twice in this week but the police team had reached and gotten the matter resolved," Iqbal said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Tags: madhya pradesh police, students
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Satna


