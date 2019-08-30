Nation Current Affairs 30 Aug 2019 KPCC lets off Shashi ...
KPCC lets off Shashi Tharoor after PM Modi talk

Published Aug 30, 2019
In his explanation, Tharoor said that he had not defended Modi and that he is a staunch critic of the PM.
Shashi Tharoor.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KPCC has decided to treat the Shashi Tharoor controversy as a closed chapter following the MP’s explanation that he is a staunch critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran had given him a show-cause notice on Tuesday over his ‘pro-Modi’ remarks. Mullapally had planned to send a report to the AICC demanding action against him.

 

“The KPCC does not want to aggravate the issue further and so decided to close it for good,” said a Congress leader close to Mullapally.

But MPs T. N. Prathapan, Benny Behanan and K. Muraleedharan said that Tharoor had eulogised Modi earlier also and that he would repeat it. “Tharoor’s explanation is satisfactory, but why should he give a boost to the BJP camp?” said an MP.

However, Muslim League leaders have rallied behind him. Dr. M. K. Muneer MLA said that Tharoor cannot become a Modi fan. Munavarali Shihab Thangal said in his Facebook post that Tharoor's books and his earlier stands would reveal what his politics is.

"Tharoor should maintain a good rapport with the Congress leaders of his home state and should not create issues which would harm the Congress party," said Muneer in his Facebook post.

Tharoor took to twitter to thank the Muslim League leaders for supporting him.

