Karimnagar: Prabhas fan electrocuted at theatre

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 30, 2019, 1:38 am IST
Updated Aug 30, 2019, 1:38 am IST
The management of the theatre informed the police about the accident.
A case was registered and investigation started.
Karimnagar: In a tragic incident, a fan of Tollywood actor Prabhas was electrocuted while he was trying to fix a banner of the superstar’s film Saaho at the Thirumala theatre.

The fan, identified as Venkatesh, 16, a resident of Boyapalli thanda, was a daily wage labourer. He leaves behind his mother; his father had died during Venkatesh’s childhood.

 

Police said that on Thursday morning, Venkatesh was trying to fix the banner on the parapet of the theatre building when he came in contact with the electric wire and fell down, His friends rushed Venkatesh to a nearby hospital from where he was rushed to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad. He died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

A similar incident had occurred in Mahbub-nagar town on Wednesday when another admirer of the actor was electrocuted.

Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


