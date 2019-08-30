Jyotiraditya Scindia gives ultimatum to Congress over PCC post

New Delhi: The Congress has a new problem in Madhya Pradesh. Senior leader and former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has given an ultimatum to the party high command to make him head of the Madhya Pradesh unit, hinting to the leadership that unless this was done soon he would have to “look for other options”. Speculation is rife in political circles that Mr Scindia is in touch with BJP leaders and that he could switch parties unless he is made the PCC chief.

After Kamal Nath became the state’s chief minister in December last year after the party’s Assembly election victory, it was evident he would soon give up the post of state unit chief.

Since the Lok Sabha polls were just around the corner, he continued with both posts — of the chief minister and the state PCC chief. And despite parleys, the former union minister was not allotted the post of deputy chief minister.