Nation, Current Affairs

Justice Rakesh Kumar had spoken of corruption in Patna Judgeship

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Aug 30, 2019, 2:01 am IST
Updated Aug 30, 2019, 2:01 am IST
He made scathing remarks on the prevailing situation in the state judiciary and pointed out corruption in lower courts during the hearing.
This is perhaps the first judicial order in the history of Patna High Court, in which the judiciary itself has been put in the dock. He has also directed the authorities to send a copy of his order to the Chief Justice of India, PMO, and the Union Law Ministry.
Patna: The Patna High Court Chief Justice has withdrawn all judicial work and cases from the seniormost judge after the latter alleged corruption in the judiciary while hearing a case against a former IAS officer.

Justice Rakesh Kumar, while hearing the bail petition of former IAS officer, K.P. Ramaiah, had raised questions as to how he was granted bail by the lower court whereas the High Court and the Supreme Court had rejected his request for protection from arrest. He made scathing remarks on the prevailing situation in the state judiciary and pointed out corruption in lower courts during the hearing.

 

“Usually I do not give such orders, but since the last few years, this court is taking notice of the fact that in Patna judgeship, things are not going in its right perspective,” Justice Rakesh Kumar said in his 20 page order. He added that he had taken oath to take action against corruption.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Justice Kumar had used terms like "corrupt officer" for the former IAS officer K.P. Ramiah who is facing a trial in scam related to Bihar Mahadalit Vikas Mission, a government scheme for backward castes in Bihar.

Mr Ramiah is accused of embezzling Rs 5 crore. After his petition seeking protection from arrest was rejected by both the high court and Supreme Court he had surrendered before the lower court in May this year.

However, the judge hearing the case in the lower court had granted him bail on the same day he surrendered.

Lawyers said that Justice Kumar also ordered an inquiry and sought a report within four weeks.

Hours after Justice Rakesh Kumar made remarks against the judiciary and delivered the order, an 11 judge bench headed by Chief Justice AP Shahi passed an order directing that "all matters be withdrawn from his court".

Justice Kumar is the senior-most judge of the High Court and is slated to retire in December 2020.

