Independents hold key to BJP win in Mayoral poll

Leader of the opposition in the BBMP, Padmanabha Reddy also noted that with the disqualification of the five MLAs the electoral strength of the Congress and JD(S) had fallen by five votes.

Bengaluru: With the disqualification of four Congress and one JD(S) MLA from Bengaluru, who were involved in toppling the coalition government in the state, the BJP's chances of winning the city's mayoral polls due in September will depend largely on which way the seven independent corporators choose to vote in the BBMP council.

Although Shivajinagar MLA, Roshan Baig, Yeshwanthpur MLA ,S T Somashekar, K R Puram MLA, Byrathi Basavaraju and Mahalakshmi Layout MLA, Gopalaiah have been disqualified and have lost their voting powers in the Mayoral elections, the BJP expects the corporators loyal to them to either back it or abstain from voting in the elections.

Currently, the Congress and JD(S) combine and the BJP are evenly poised with 125 members each in the council, which makes the stance of the seven independents crucial to their prospects in the poll.

Revealing that talks were on with the independents, a senior BJP leader said, “At present we have the backing of 101 corporators, 11 MLAs, seven MLCs, four Lok Sabha MPs and two Rajya Sabha MPs, which adds upto 125 votes.

As the independent corporators, who support the five disqualified MLAs are expected to abstain from voting, we are certain of winning the mayoral poll."

Leader of the opposition in the BBMP, Padmanabha Reddy also noted that with the disqualification of the five MLAs the electoral strength of the Congress and JD(S) had fallen by five votes.

Asked about the likely candidates, Mr Reddy was evasive, only saying that, “All the 101 BJP corporators are eligible. But it will be left to the party top brass to select them. We will abide by their choice.”