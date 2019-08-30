Nation Current Affairs 30 Aug 2019 Independents hold ke ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Independents hold key to BJP win in Mayoral poll

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKNISREE KARTHIK
Published Aug 30, 2019, 1:51 am IST
Updated Aug 30, 2019, 1:51 am IST
Currently, the Congress and JD(S) combine and the BJP are evenly poised with 125 members each in the council.
Leader of the opposition in the BBMP, Padmanabha Reddy also noted that with the disqualification of the five MLAs the electoral strength of the Congress and JD(S) had fallen by five votes.
 Leader of the opposition in the BBMP, Padmanabha Reddy also noted that with the disqualification of the five MLAs the electoral strength of the Congress and JD(S) had fallen by five votes.

Bengaluru: With the disqualification of four Congress and one JD(S) MLA from Bengaluru, who were involved in toppling the coalition government in the state, the BJP's chances of winning the city's mayoral polls due in September  will depend largely on which way the seven independent corporators  choose to vote in the BBMP council.

Although Shivajinagar MLA, Roshan Baig, Yeshwanthpur MLA ,S T Somashekar, K R Puram MLA, Byrathi Basavaraju and Mahalakshmi Layout MLA, Gopalaiah have been disqualified and  have lost their voting powers in the Mayoral elections, the  BJP  expects the  corporators loyal to them to either back it or abstain from voting in the elections.

 

Currently, the Congress and JD(S) combine and the BJP are evenly poised with 125 members each in the council, which makes the stance of the seven independents crucial to their prospects in the poll.

Revealing that talks were on with the independents, a senior BJP leader said, “At present we have the backing of 101 corporators, 11 MLAs, seven MLCs, four Lok Sabha MPs and two Rajya Sabha MPs, which adds upto 125 votes.

As the independent corporators, who support the five disqualified MLAs are expected to abstain from voting, we are certain of winning the mayoral poll."

Leader of the opposition in the BBMP, Padmanabha Reddy also noted that with the disqualification of the five MLAs the electoral strength of the Congress and JD(S)  had fallen by five votes.

Asked about the likely candidates, Mr Reddy was evasive, only saying that, “All the 101 BJP corporators are eligible. But it will be left to the  party top brass to select them. We will abide by their choice.”

...
Tags: bbmp council
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

This is perhaps the first judicial order in the history of Patna High Court, in which the judiciary itself has been put in the dock. He has also directed the authorities to send a copy of his order to the Chief Justice of India, PMO, and the Union Law Ministry.

Justice Rakesh Kumar had spoken of corruption in Patna Judgeship

The musical is in aid of Alvares’ non profit organisation, The Cause Foundation, which was founded 20 years ago, first to promote local talent and then in support of local charities.

Death of a salesman’s uncle

In the next two years, it will be mandatory for all airports to have body scanners and human frisking will be cut down heavily.

All major Indian airports to install body scanners

Police personnel check vehicles during high-alert, in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (PTI)

Confusion over Gujarat terror threat alert



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's what Samantha and Naga Chaitanya planned for Nagarjuna's birthday celebration

Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni.
 

Viral video: Kartik Aaryan fan pulls his cheeks and his expressions win many hearts

Kartik Aaryan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Prasad' at Indore's Khajrana temple gets FSSAI certificate

Recently the FSSAI conducted a detailed audit of the prasad and other food items served to devotees at the Khajrana temple, Indore's Chief Food Safety Officer Manish Swami said on Thursday. (Photo: File)
 

Now get your Maruti serviced right at your doorstep!

The service covers all Maruti cars whether they run on petrol, diesel or CNG.
 

International hotel chain to ditch single-use plastics

Instead of moving to refillable, wall mounted dispensers, the hotel will switch to larger pump-action bottles. (Photo: AFP)
 

OnePlus Bullet Wireless 2 review: Fire in the whole!

The OnePlus Bullet 2 wireless is no doubt a great audio product for fans of clean, true and unaltered audio quality.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K leaders to be released gradually from next week

The people of the valley have been complaining of psychological problems due to living in jail-like conditions for the last 25 days and medical services too are hit, but the administration keeps insisting that the situation is now normal though it shows no signs of easing the restrictions.

Patent delay steals India of clean crackers

The testing was carried out in centres of the CSIR across the country and affirmed that pollution levels can be reduced by use of these crackers.

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

WB HC grants protection from arrest to Mukul Roy till Sept 5 in cheating case

The division bench said the matter would be heard on September 2 and directed the state government that Roy not be arrested till September 5. (Photo: File)

France's NSA meets PM Modi in Delhi

The meeting of the two NSAs came days after Modi met his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in France. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham