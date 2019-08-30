Confusion over Gujarat terror threat alert

New Delhi: There was a state of confusion on Thursday over a terrorist threat on the shores of Gujarat. The port operators in Gujarat on Wednesday night had sent warning messages to ships about the presence of Pakistan-trained commandos in the area to carry out underwater attacks.

However, on Thursday morning that warning was changed from “Pakistan-trained commandos have entered Gulf of Kutch” to “Pakistan-trained commandos are likely to infiltrate Indian territory through Kutch.”

Sources in the government said that “Only an alert was issued over the possibility of infiltration by terrorists through sea routes and there was a mistake in the letter issued by ports on Wednesday which was corrected later on.”

The alert comes days after Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh warned about an intelligence alert that the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had raised a maritime wing and was training underwater saboteurs.