BJP inducts 7 crore new members, set to be 18 crore plus member party

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s membership is set to increase by seven crore, taking the total to 18 crore. BJP working president J.P. Nadda said here on Thursday that the process of collecting the data of the seven crore new members was still on.

Mr Nadda said overwhelming support for the BJP was visible during its membership drive. The target was to recruit 2.2 crore members but ended up getting seven crore. The party got a fabulous response in Trinamul-ruled West Bengal and in Jammu & Kashmir, he said.

The BJP, during its membership drive in 2015, had inducted 11 crore members. Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the party had thought of increasing the membership by 20 per cent but it has increased by almost 50 per cent.

“More than 5 crore have been added to the existing 11 crore members. This is an evidence that the Modi-Shah duo has inculcated trust in the people,” he added. “I have covered 28 states in person. I stayed in Kashmir for two days. We conducted social events, met retired Army officers, intellectuals, labourers and tree plantation workers,” he said.