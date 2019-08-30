Nation Current Affairs 30 Aug 2019 Bangla terrorists pl ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bangla terrorists planned attacks in Bengaluru: NIA

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 30, 2019, 2:06 am IST
Updated Aug 30, 2019, 2:17 am IST
They robbed people in Chikkabanavara and other places in Bengaluru city, including the outskirts in Bengaluru rural district to fund their activities.
Sources explain that, Nazeer Sheik is an expert in manufacturing Improvised Explosive Device (IED).
 Sources explain that, Nazeer Sheik is an expert in manufacturing Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Bengaluru: Nazeer Sheik, the dreaded terrorist belonging to Jamaath Ul Mujahideen, Bangladesh (JMB) now being questioned by National Investigating Agency (NIA) in Bengaluru, was said to have planned to carry out a major disruptive activity in the city as well as in the state.

During the course of investigation, NIA had come across shocking information that Sheik along with his associates had converted his residences in Bengaluru and other cities into bomb manufacturing units.

 

His associates Jaihudul Islam alias Kausar alias Ayjal Mondal, Najrul Islam alias Mota Anas, Asif Iqbal, Arif alias Rafiqul and others ganged up to carry out anti-national activities.

They robbed people in Chikkabanavara and other places in Bengaluru city, including the outskirts in Bengaluru rural district to fund their activities.

The recently arrested Habibur Rehman from Chikkabanawara had given out information on Nazeer Sheik. Later, special teams were formed and he was nabbed in Agartala.

Sources explain that, Nazeer Sheik is an expert in manufacturing Improvised Explosive Device (IED). Whereever he stayed, he manufactured IED’s.  He brought all raw materials home and prepared bombs with his associates at home.

Nazeer was residing in a known person’s home in Chikkabanavara with Habibur and others a few years back. Later, the group went in different directions.

NIA has launched a hunt for three members of this group. This assignment had become a top priority as large cache of live bombs and explosive materials in the state were confiscated.   

Sources explain that, after the blasts in Burdwan in West Bengal state as many 20 terrorists attached to JMB took to their heels and scattered in different parts of India. Among these, about 7 terrorists had entered Karnataka.

They were put up in Chikkabanawara in the outskirts of Bengaluru, Ramanagara and other places. They disguised themselves as hawkers and vegetable sellers. Members of the gang turned into dacoits whenever they needed money and looted houses, sources explained. NIA officers who have brought Nazeer to the city will take him to the place where he lived in Chikkabanawara and conduct a mahajar.

On July 7, officers have found five live grenades, three fabricated grenade caps, circuit IED, a timer, two rockets, one body jacket, 9 mm pistol, live bullets, air gun, explosive powder and other raw materials to make bombs.  

...
Tags: national investigating agency
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

The KPCC president said the Congress did not indulge in politics over floods but the government failed and therefore his party had to resort to a protest.

Congress for session to discuss flood impact

Ahead of Vinayaka Chathurthi, Seva craft unit of Sevalaya, Mylapore, has come up with clay Ganesha idols filled with compost, tulsi and crossandra seeds inside them. One can plant these idols in a pot after the festival and avoid adverse environmental effects of immersing idols with synthetic colours in water bodies. (Photo: DC)

Eco-friendly Vinayakas make inroads into Namma Chennai

The Jarkiholi brothers, Satish, Ramesh, Balachandra and Lakhan in a file photo

Battle of Jarkiholi bros on cards in Gokak

Siddaramaiah

KSE: Siddaramaiah a dumb politician



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's what Samantha and Naga Chaitanya planned for Nagarjuna's birthday celebration

Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni.
 

Viral video: Kartik Aaryan fan pulls his cheeks and his expressions win many hearts

Kartik Aaryan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Prasad' at Indore's Khajrana temple gets FSSAI certificate

Recently the FSSAI conducted a detailed audit of the prasad and other food items served to devotees at the Khajrana temple, Indore's Chief Food Safety Officer Manish Swami said on Thursday. (Photo: File)
 

Now get your Maruti serviced right at your doorstep!

The service covers all Maruti cars whether they run on petrol, diesel or CNG.
 

International hotel chain to ditch single-use plastics

Instead of moving to refillable, wall mounted dispensers, the hotel will switch to larger pump-action bottles. (Photo: AFP)
 

OnePlus Bullet Wireless 2 review: Fire in the whole!

The OnePlus Bullet 2 wireless is no doubt a great audio product for fans of clean, true and unaltered audio quality.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kochi: Cyber crime key suspect traced

According to sources in the Cyber Police, the suspect was traced to an undisclosed location in North India after getting information from the two arrested in the case recently.

ETM shortage set to derail KSRTC Onam services

The corporation is planning over 100 additional services this Onam, including 20 in the heavy demand Bengaluru sector alone.

Kerala to become hub of Blockchain solutions

For instance, Facebook recently launched Libra, a Blockchain-backed digital currency, which has gained traction across the globe.

Research in Kerala universities under lens

There was a criterion that the PhD scholar should produce at least one publication in a peer-reviewed academic journal.

TD failed to get funds for VCIC: YSRC

NICDIT is an apex body under the administrative control of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) for coordinated and unified development of various industrial corridors planned in the country.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham