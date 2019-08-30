Bangla terrorists planned attacks in Bengaluru: NIA

Bengaluru: Nazeer Sheik, the dreaded terrorist belonging to Jamaath Ul Mujahideen, Bangladesh (JMB) now being questioned by National Investigating Agency (NIA) in Bengaluru, was said to have planned to carry out a major disruptive activity in the city as well as in the state.

During the course of investigation, NIA had come across shocking information that Sheik along with his associates had converted his residences in Bengaluru and other cities into bomb manufacturing units.

His associates Jaihudul Islam alias Kausar alias Ayjal Mondal, Najrul Islam alias Mota Anas, Asif Iqbal, Arif alias Rafiqul and others ganged up to carry out anti-national activities.

They robbed people in Chikkabanavara and other places in Bengaluru city, including the outskirts in Bengaluru rural district to fund their activities.

The recently arrested Habibur Rehman from Chikkabanawara had given out information on Nazeer Sheik. Later, special teams were formed and he was nabbed in Agartala.

Sources explain that, Nazeer Sheik is an expert in manufacturing Improvised Explosive Device (IED). Whereever he stayed, he manufactured IED’s. He brought all raw materials home and prepared bombs with his associates at home.

Nazeer was residing in a known person’s home in Chikkabanavara with Habibur and others a few years back. Later, the group went in different directions.

NIA has launched a hunt for three members of this group. This assignment had become a top priority as large cache of live bombs and explosive materials in the state were confiscated.

Sources explain that, after the blasts in Burdwan in West Bengal state as many 20 terrorists attached to JMB took to their heels and scattered in different parts of India. Among these, about 7 terrorists had entered Karnataka.

They were put up in Chikkabanawara in the outskirts of Bengaluru, Ramanagara and other places. They disguised themselves as hawkers and vegetable sellers. Members of the gang turned into dacoits whenever they needed money and looted houses, sources explained. NIA officers who have brought Nazeer to the city will take him to the place where he lived in Chikkabanawara and conduct a mahajar.

On July 7, officers have found five live grenades, three fabricated grenade caps, circuit IED, a timer, two rockets, one body jacket, 9 mm pistol, live bullets, air gun, explosive powder and other raw materials to make bombs.