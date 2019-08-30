Asked for immediate remedial action: MEA on forced conversion of Sikh girl in Pak

The incident has raised a furore in India, with several political leaders across parties asking for action to be taken against the perpetrators. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: India has asked Pakistan for immediate remedial action after reports of the abduction and forceful conversion of a Sikh girl in Pakistan emerged.

"The Ministry has received a number of representations from various quarters of civil society in India, including Sikh religious bodies in India, at the reports of the incident of abduction and forced conversion of a minor Sikh girl in Pakistan. We have shared these concerns with the Government of Pakistan and asked for immediate remedial action," said the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) official spokesperson.

Jagjit Kaur, 19, who was missing for a number of days, surfaced on Thursday after she was forcibly converted to Islam and made to marry a Muslim man. Daughter of Bhagwan Singh, a 'granthi' (priest) of Gurudwara Tambu Sahib, she was converted to Islam at gunpoint.

The incident has raised a furore in India, with several political leaders across parties asking for action to be taken against the perpetrators.