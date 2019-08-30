Nation Current Affairs 30 Aug 2019 Asked for immediate ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Asked for immediate remedial action: MEA on forced conversion of Sikh girl in Pak

ANI
Published Aug 30, 2019, 8:23 pm IST
Updated Aug 30, 2019, 8:25 pm IST
Jagjit Kaur, 19, who was missing for a number of days, surfaced on Thursday after she was forcibly converted to Islam.
The incident has raised a furore in India, with several political leaders across parties asking for action to be taken against the perpetrators. (Photo: ANI)
 The incident has raised a furore in India, with several political leaders across parties asking for action to be taken against the perpetrators. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: India has asked Pakistan for immediate remedial action after reports of the abduction and forceful conversion of a Sikh girl in Pakistan emerged.

"The Ministry has received a number of representations from various quarters of civil society in India, including Sikh religious bodies in India, at the reports of the incident of abduction and forced conversion of a minor Sikh girl in Pakistan. We have shared these concerns with the Government of Pakistan and asked for immediate remedial action," said the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) official spokesperson.

 

Jagjit Kaur, 19, who was missing for a number of days, surfaced on Thursday after she was forcibly converted to Islam and made to marry a Muslim man. Daughter of Bhagwan Singh, a 'granthi' (priest) of Gurudwara Tambu Sahib, she was converted to Islam at gunpoint.

The incident has raised a furore in India, with several political leaders across parties asking for action to be taken against the perpetrators.

...
Tags: sikh girl, ministry of external affairs, jagjit kaur, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The young woman has told the judges that she did not want to immediately go back to Uttar Pradesh and wanted to stay back in Delhi till her parents came. (Photo: PTI)

'Don't want to go back until parents come': UP law student to SC

India and Japan have developed strong ties over the last five years and there is a personal bonding also between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart. (Photo: PTI)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Japan, South Korea on a five-day trip

Earlier today, the Mamata government introduced an Anti-Lynching Bill in the Assembly. (Image DC)

Only Left spared by probe agencies as they've understanding with BJP, claims Mamata

In the 2009 elections, Naik, who ran a Nursing Home in Khammam town, had contested on a Congress ticket but lost to the CPI candidate. (Photo: File)

Telangana: Non-bailable warrant issued against Renuka Chowdhury in cheating case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' director gives this gift to Ananya Panday for giving best shot

Ananya Panday.
 

Odisha cop remains absent from duty for 5 years without notice, arrested

Besides unauthorised absenteeism, Inspector Prafulla Kumar Sahu was dismissed by Odisha Director General of Police BK Sharma on the grounds of gross misconduct, dereliction of duty and disobedience of orders. (Photo: File | Representational)
 

Nagarjuna 60th birthday celebration: 'Manmadhudu 2' star flaunts his well-toned body

Nagarjuna. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Claw SM100 Review- Crisp! Clean! Comfortable!

The SM100 headphones are very comfortable to wear thanks to the big, cushioned and breathable earmuffs.
 

Sound One Drum review: Durable, sturdy but over-priced

While the Sound One had a wonderful exterior, there were some critical quality issues that the speaker missed out on
 

Did Salman Khan gift Rs 55 lakh house to Ranu Mondal? find out truth

Ranu Mondal and Salman Khan. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Japan, South Korea on a five-day trip

India and Japan have developed strong ties over the last five years and there is a personal bonding also between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana: Non-bailable warrant issued against Renuka Chowdhury in cheating case

In the 2009 elections, Naik, who ran a Nursing Home in Khammam town, had contested on a Congress ticket but lost to the CPI candidate. (Photo: File)

Delhi: PM Modi, Guj CM to inaugurate Garvi Gujarat Bhavan on Sept 2

The central government granted an area of 7066 square metres for the same and the cost for the new building has been borne by Gujarat government. (Photo: File)

SpiceJet starts six new flights; non-stop flight on the Kolkata-Bangkok sector

SpiceJet will be deploying its fleet of Boeing 737-800 on the new routes. (Photo: File)

‘Privilege to serve country under PM’: Modi’s key aide Nripendra Misra to step down

PM Modi requested Nripendra Misra to continue for two weeks and appointed former Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha, also a retired UP cadre officer, as Officer on Special Duty in the PMO. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham