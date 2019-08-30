Nation Current Affairs 30 Aug 2019 2 toddlers dead, 10 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

2 toddlers dead, 10 hospitalised after eating contaminated food in orphanage in UP

ANI
Published Aug 30, 2019, 8:11 am IST
Updated Aug 30, 2019, 8:11 am IST
DM, Sarvagya Ram Mishra, said: 'We will ensure the guilty people are dealt with strictly after proper investigation within 24 hours'.
Mishra said that the cause behind the death of the innocent children seemed to be 'food poisoning'. (Photo: Representational)
Mathura: Two toddlers died and 10 children were hospitalised after they allegedly consumed contaminated food, earlier this week, at an orphanage here, a senior district official said.

District Magistrate, Sarvagya Ram Mishra, on Thursday said: "It is very very unfortunate that 12 kids took ill due to food poisoning out of which two lost their lives. The children who died were between six months to two years old.

 

"Six children were referred from here to Agra. It is from those six that the two casualties have occurred, the six others here are recovering as per the doctors," Mishra told ANI.

Mishra added that the cause behind the death of the innocent children seemed to be "food poisoning" and added that had the authorities been diligent the casualties could have been averted.

"Prima facia, it seems to be a case of food poisoning, these are very small kids so proper care should have been taken, and higher authorities should have been alerted quickly. Some negligence by the staff too has happened. The matter should have been brought to our notice immediately," he said.

"The matter which has been brought to our notice today should have been brought to our notice the day before. We will ensure the guilty people are dealt with strictly after proper investigation within 24 hours," he added.

...
Tags: food poisoning, orphanage
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Mathura


