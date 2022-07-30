Suspected case of monkeypox in AP

The patient samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, to confirm whether or not it is a case of monkeypox. (Representational Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: An eight-year-old boy has been admitted to Guntur Government Hospital (GGH) with suspected symptoms of monkeypox. His samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, to confirm whether or not it is a case of monkeypox.

The kid is a resident of Yedlapadu village in Palnadu district. He was admitted to the government hospital in Guntur on the night of July 28 when his parents brought him after he developed blisters on his body.

With cases of monkeypox rising all over the country, hospital authorities are being cautious and sending his samples to Pune. GGH superintendent Dr Prabhavathi said, “We are sending blood, urine, swab and secretion samples of the boy for testing to NIV in Pune.”