Other states’ doctors can apply for recruitment in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 30, 2022, 10:58 pm IST
Updated Jul 30, 2022, 10:58 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh government has permitted doctors registered with state medical councils of other states also to apply for posts of doctors in the state. (Representational Image/ DC File)
VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh government has permitted doctors registered with state medical councils of other states also to apply for posts of doctors in the state.

Making the announcement to this effect in a statement here on Saturday, health director Dr U. Swarajya Lakshmi said applications from doctors from other states will also be considered in case they send in their applications only in accordance with the July 24 notification.

Tags: ap doctors, state medical councils
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


