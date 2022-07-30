  
Nation, Current Affairs

Meters for agri power connections hit roadblock

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Jul 30, 2022, 12:06 am IST
Updated Jul 30, 2022, 12:56 am IST
Power distribution companies (Discoms) were yet to finalise installation of electricity meters for agriculture connections. (DC File Photo)
HYDERABAD: Power distribution companies (Discoms) were yet to finalise installation of electricity meters for agriculture connections. To avoid criticism from the farming community, the discoms proposed to set up electricity meters at the transformer level.

The proposal was made to maintain transparency and accountability in demand and supply of power. Andhra Pradesh has already installed meters to agricultural connections on pilot basis and extended it statewide, whereas in Telangana it has been strongly opposed by various sections.

There are around 30 lakh agricultural connections registered under northern and southern power distribution companies’ limits. Presently, there is no accurate data of category wise in power demand and supply. Discoms are getting information on demand and supply of power from domestic and commercial sectors, whereas the agricultural sector, which gets 24 hours power supply, failed to provide any data.

For instance, fourth quarter (2021-22) results of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) shows that Rs 8,531.96 crore was spent for power purchases including transmission charges. However, sale of energy including other operational revenue is Rs 7,599.21 crore. Discoms incurred heavy losses as they failed to ascertain actual supply of power and collecting charges.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a senior official from TS Genco said setting up meters for agricultural connections was a big task with monetary involvement. Energy audit would definitely benefit the system, but various reasons put the proposals of metering of agricultural connections aside, he said.

If meters installed at agricultural connections, either transmission losses or theft of power could be ascertained, he explained. From power generation and end of consumption point should be evaluated for quality services, he opined.

However, Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) advised both Discoms in the state to find out the feasibility for installation of meters at transformer level to ascertain the power consumption in the agriculture sector. But, there is no progress over the proposals of installation of meters at transformers due to various reasons.

When contacted, TSSPDCL director (energy audit) Gampa Gopal said the decision on installation of meters at agricultural transformers had not yet been taken. The Central government issued circulars over installation of meters for transformer level, but it was not yet processed, he said. It was financially difficult to install meters for all agricultural connections, he said. Replying to a question, he said they were conducting energy audits regularly, and every quarter, reports were uploaded on the website of TSSPDCL.

Tags: telangana news, power distribution companies, electricity meters
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


