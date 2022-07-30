AP HC directs state to continue BAS scheme for SC,ST students

The government launched the BAS scheme in 2008 to encourage meritorious students from SC and ST communities to pursue education from Classes 2 to 8 in private schools by paying their tuition fee. — Representational image/DC

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to continue the ‘Best Available Schools’ scheme for SC and ST students from Classes II to VIII.

This would enable them to continue their studies up to Class 10 in private schools in the state.

A single judge bench of Justice Ganga Rao delivered the verdict on Friday, striking off GO-19, and directed the state government to allow the students who got admission in private schools under the scheme to continue their studies up to Class X by paying them the fee.

The government launched the BAS scheme in 2008 to encourage meritorious students from SC and ST communities to pursue education from Classes 2 to 8 in private schools by paying their tuition fee.

However, the present government-issued GO-19 in August, 2021 withdrawing the BAS scheme. It was challenged by the AP Mala Mahanadi Joint Action Committee state president Gurram Ramarao and others in the high court.

Petitioner’s counsel Sri Vijay argued that the government decision would cause trouble to the students who secured admission under the scheme in private schools.

Government pleader argued that the state government took the decision not to continue the scheme for students from Classes 2 to 8 as the government was developing schools under Nadu-Nadu scheme.