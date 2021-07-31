Property registration at ward level; state to be garbage free

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to initiate measures to repair damaged roads in municipalities, towns and cities in the state and to prepare an action plan in this regard in coordination with the roads and buildings department. He instructed them to make arrangements for starting property registration services in village and ward secretariats to cater to every 2,000 population in the state.

Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on municipal and urban development in his camp office at Tadepalli on Friday. The government decided to provide 1.20 crore bins to 40 lakh houses in 13 districts of AP to collect waste in 124 municipalities and municipal corporations.

The Chief Minister said the towns and cities should be clean and asked the officials to focus on road repairs after the rainy season. He urged them to focus on construction and demolition waste management in towns and cities. He directed the officials to be prepared to begin the process of land registration at village/ward secretariats and said one registration office will be made available for every 2,000 population and added that it would help monitor lands in village/ward secretariat limits so that there would not be scope for encroachment and other irregularities. The state government had been allotting houses to eligible beneficiaries within 90 days of applying on saturation basis by maintaining complete transparency and zero corruption and avoiding middlemen, he said and added that the state government had also started construction of 15 lakh houses.

Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the progress of works related to the beach corridor, multilevel car parking and natural history park and museum in Visakhapatnam. The Chief Minister asked the officials to focus on construction of TIDCO houses and development of infrastructure facilities.

The officials informed that the construction of more than 45,000 out of 85,888 houses in the first phase would be completed by August and the remaining houses by December. The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of works of YSR urban clinics.

He directed the officials to prepare an action plan to complete underground drainage works in Vijayawada, Guntur and Nellore. He asked them to take measures to set up treatment plants in Mangalagiri-Tadepalli, Macherla and Kurnool to avoid river pollution.

The Chief Minister also lauded the initiative of women mart, a store run by the members of self-help groups in Pulivendula. The officials said they had collected Rs 150 each from 8,000 members and set up the mart with their money. They said MEPMA had been monitoring the programme and its products were also made available in the mart. The Chief Minister directed the officials to monitor the maintenance of the mart and plan to extend the initiative to other places.

The officials briefed the Chief Minister on Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) programme. They said 1.2 crore bins would be provided in 124 municipalities and municipal corporations across the state. Three bins per house for 40 lakh households in green, blue, red colours, would be distributed, they said and added that 4,868 vehicles would be used for waste (garbage) collection, of which 1,771 were electric vehicles. A total of 3,097 vehicles would be provided in the first phase. The state government would set up 225 garbage transport stations and arrangements are made to treat collected waste in various ways. 55 to 60 percent of the collected waste is wet, which would be treated by biodegradation and 35 to 38 percent of wastage is dry and would be recycled. The remaining will be sent to cement factories. Another 10–12% will be in the form of sand and it is used for filling. The state government will set up integrated solid waste management plants in 72 towns for which the tender process will be completed by August 15 and construction will be completed by July 2022.