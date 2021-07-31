Nation Current Affairs 30 Jul 2021 Night curfew extende ...
Night curfew extended till Aug 14 in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 31, 2021, 12:25 am IST
Updated Jul 31, 2021, 12:25 am IST
EG district reports most positive cases
 AP government has extended the ongoing curfew from 10 pm to 6 am of the next day up to August 14. (Representational Photo:AP)

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has extended the ongoing curfew from 10 pm to 6 am of the next day up to August 14.

Health principal secretary Anil Kumar Singhal issued GO RT No. 410 here on Friday extending the curfew by 15 more days from Saturday onwards keeping in view the number of Covid positive cases. Any protocol violations would result in prosecution under Sections 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws.

 

Meanwhile, efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus are yielding good results as the daily caseload is at 2,000 on an average per day while the death toll is also decreasing.

The Covid positivity rate has come down in all districts except East Godavari, which recorded a whopping 12.01 per cent while West Godavari reported 4.29, Nellore, 4.14, Prakasam-3.81, Krishna-3.36, Visakhapatnam-3.25, Chittoor-3.13, Kadapa-2.73, Guntur-2.54, Anantapur-2.03, Srikakulam-1.31, Vizianagaram-1.12 and Kurnool reported 0.84%.

East Godavari district health authorities admit that the high positive rate is because in agency and coastal villages, tribals and fishermen communities are not following the Covid protocol. They say that traders from villages in Amalapuram revenue division regularly move to other places and are getting infected there.

 

In urban centres like Rajamahendravaram, a potential threat is from the airport, where people from other states are visiting for work and businesses.

East Godavari district medical and health officer Dr K.V.S. Gowriswara Rao said “Failure to comply with Covid-19 appropriate behaviour among the people in agency, coastal and urban areas, is the main reason for the district reporting such a high number of positive cases. However, we are taking up an intense sensitisation programme in all vulnerable areas.”

...
