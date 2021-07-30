Nation Current Affairs 30 Jul 2021 India-China expected ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India-China expected to discuss on Gogra, Hot Springs disengagement tomorrow

ANI
Published Jul 30, 2021, 6:07 pm IST
Updated Jul 30, 2021, 6:07 pm IST
India and China expected to discuss disengagement from the Hot Springs and Gogra Heights areas," Indian Army sources said
 Earlier, India and China held 11 rounds of talks at the Corps Commander level to reach the arrangement to disengage from the Pangong lake area. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: India and China will hold the 12th round of Corps Commander-level talks on Saturday aimed at discussing disengagement from the remaining friction points in the Eastern Ladakh sector Army sources said.

India and China have already disengaged from the banks of Pangong lake after extensive talks and the Gogra Heights and Hot Springs areas are left to be resolved as these friction points were created post-Chinese aggression last year.

 

According to Army sources, the 12th round of Corps Commander level talks between  India and China is scheduled to be held in Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control around 10:30 am.

"12th round of Corps Commander level talks between India and China to be held in Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control around 10:30 am.

The two countries have been engaged in a military standoff for almost a year but disengaged from the most contentious Pangong lake area last month after extensive talks at both military and political levels.

 

The credit for the disengagement was given to all stakeholders by Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane who also talked about the country benefitting from the inputs given by the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during the crisis.

Earlier, India and China held 11 rounds of talks at the Corps Commander level to reach the arrangement to disengage from the Pangong lake area.

...
