Covid-19 vaccination to all AP school teachers before reopening of schools

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for education Adimulapu Suresh said that Covid-19 vaccination to the teachers would be completed before August 16 and the government would reopen all schools in AP on August 16. The minister said that the schools will be run by following Covid-19 protocol giving utmost priority to the health conditions of the students.

Minister Suresh said that all the arrangements are being made to start schools on August 16. He said Jagananna Vidya Kanuka will be launched on the same day. He explained that this time the government will be giving a dictionary in Vidya Kanuka. The Minister said that as many as 15,000 schools have been developed under the Nadu-Nedu first phase which will be dedicated to people on August 16 on the occasion of reopening of school and the second phase of Nadu-Nedu in school will start on the same day.

Minister Suresh said that administering of Covid-19 vaccination to all teachers started in 13 districts of AP and the task would be completed before the reopening of the schools.