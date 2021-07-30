Nation Current Affairs 30 Jul 2021 Covid-19 vaccination ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Covid-19 vaccination to all AP school teachers before reopening of schools

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 30, 2021, 9:34 am IST
Updated Jul 30, 2021, 9:57 am IST
Suresh said that all arrangements are being made to start schools on August 16 and Jagananna Vidya Kanuka will be launched on the same day
Administering of Covid-19 vaccination to all teachers started in 13 districts of AP and the task would be completed before the reopening of the schools. — DC/Narayana Rao
 Administering of Covid-19 vaccination to all teachers started in 13 districts of AP and the task would be completed before the reopening of the schools. — DC/Narayana Rao

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for education Adimulapu Suresh said that Covid-19 vaccination to the teachers would be completed before August 16 and the government would reopen all schools in AP on August 16. The minister said that the schools will be run by following Covid-19 protocol giving utmost priority to the health conditions of the students.

Minister Suresh said that all the arrangements are being made to start schools on August 16. He said Jagananna Vidya Kanuka will be launched on the same day. He explained that this time the government will be giving a dictionary in Vidya Kanuka. The Minister said that as many as 15,000 schools have been developed under the Nadu-Nedu first phase which will be dedicated to people on August 16 on the occasion of reopening of school and the second phase of Nadu-Nedu in school will start on the same day.

 

Minister Suresh said that administering of Covid-19 vaccination to all teachers started in 13 districts of AP and the task would be completed before the reopening of the schools.

...
Tags: minister for education adimulapu suresh, covid-19 vaccination, andhra pradesh teachers, schools reopen august 16, jagananna vidya kanuka, nadu-nedu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

A passenger reacts as a health worker collects her swab sample for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai, Thursday, July 29, 2021. (PTI /Kunal Patil)(

COVID-19: India records 44,230 fresh cases, 555 more fatalities

According to the reports, they were working as caretakers at a shrimp pond. (Representational image)

Six people from Odisha died in suspicious condition in Guntur

Preliminary investigations suggest that the monkeys were poisoned. (Photo: ANI)

Around 46 monkeys poisoned to death in Karnataka's Hassan district

The government is also contemplating allowing Mumbaikars, who have taken both doses, to travel in local trains. (Representational image: PTI)

Maharashtra to relax COVIDd-19 curbs in 25 districts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Govt dismisses reports on missing target of vaccine administeration by July-end

A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra monsoon mayhem: Death toll rises to 164, 100 missing

This photograph provided by India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows NDRF personnel recovering the body of a landslide victim at Ratnagiri in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP)

AGR case: SC dismisses plea by Airtel, Vodafone Idea seeking correction of errors

The Supreme Court had in its earlier judgment granted a period of 10 years to clear their pending AGR dues. (Photo: PTI/File)

Bengal extends COVID curbs till Aug 15, allows govt programmes at indoor facilities

All the district administrations were asked to ensure strict compliance of directives related to wearing of masks and social distancing. (Representational image: PTI)

Kerala seeks special COVID package from Centre as 10 lakh expats return to state

A large number of the expat population was forced to return home due to COVID. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->