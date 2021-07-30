Nation Current Affairs 30 Jul 2021 CII-Serum Institute ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CII-Serum Institute to work to expand vaccination across small towns, rural areas

ANI
Published Jul 30, 2021, 1:14 pm IST
Updated Jul 30, 2021, 1:14 pm IST
CII undertook a survey with responses from over 3,000 companies in 196 cities
A health worker prepares to inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo: AFP)
 A health worker prepares to inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has entered into an agreement with the Serum Institute of India (SII) to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination in partnership with industry, including healthcare providers.

The vaccine drive will target communities in India's small towns and rural areas to ensure wide coverage.

 

T V Narendran, President, CII said India's post-pandemic growth critically rests on how soon the eligible population is vaccinated and economic activities can return to normal.

"CII aims to connect the community, hospitals, and corporates to fast-track vaccination, and the partnership with Serum Institute will help catalyze industry participation to reach out to communities at large. Overall, the industry has been playing a responsible part in ensuring vaccination of workers and their families, but clearly given the scale and urgency of the vaccination program, we can complement and supplement the efforts of the government in this pivotal mission for the nation," he stated.

 

Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India said Serum Institute is pleased to partner with CII to work with industry members in reaching out the vaccine to communities in the hinterland.

"While SII has manufactured the vaccine at scale within a short period of time, it is essential that all stakeholders work together towards carrying out the inoculations. Our partnership with CII will be a good way to close the gaps, as there is plenty of supply of Covishield available for distribution," he said.

Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman, CII National Healthcare Council and Chairman & Managing Director of Medanta - The Medicity said CII would take the learnings to the next level and help in inoculation of the people at the grassroots.

 

As part of the pan-India vaccine demand aggregation exercise, CII undertook a survey with responses from over 3,000 companies in 196 cities. This identified a requirement of over seven million single-dose vaccines.

As of 23 July 2021, a total of 3.4 million single doses have been administered through 430 camps held across the country by the CII and the CII Foundation, according to a release by the CII.

...
Tags: confederation indian industry (cii), serum institute of india (sii), covishield


Latest From Nation

The apex court had in its order earlier on June 15, closed all the proceedings in India against the two Italian Marines accused of killing two fishermen in Kerala in 2012. (PTI)

SC defers hearing in Kerala fishermen killing case for August 2

This is the third financial package announced by the Left government. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kerala govt announces Rs 5,000 crore package to assist small-scale traders, farmers

The plea said the traceability requirement forces the company to break end-to-end encryption. (Photo: PTI/File)

Delhi High Court to hear pleas of Facebook, WhatsApp challenging IT Rules in August

On rising Covid cases in Karnataka, Bommai said he has spoken to district collectors of Dakshin Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, and Kodagu in this regard. (PTI)

Karnataka to put in place compulsory testing to stop spread of Covid: Bommai



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre says no death reported due to manual scavenging, activists decry govt response

Manual scavenging is banned under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013. (DC File)

COVID-19: India records 44,230 fresh cases, 555 more fatalities

A passenger reacts as a health worker collects her swab sample for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai, Thursday, July 29, 2021. (PTI /Kunal Patil)(

Mizoram arming civilians: Assam chief minister

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma (PTI)

Maharashtra to relax COVIDd-19 curbs in 25 districts

The government is also contemplating allowing Mumbaikars, who have taken both doses, to travel in local trains. (Representational image: PTI)

Assam says Mizo police still at border, Aizwal seeks Centre’s help

Fully armed assam police entering Mizoram. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->