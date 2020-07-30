128th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,588,177

3,577

Recovered

1,022,606

938

Deaths

35,036

33

Maharashtra40065123975514463 Tamil Nadu2341141728833741 Delhi1333101186333907 Andhra Pradesh120390554061213 Karnataka112504429012147 Uttar Pradesh77334458071530 West Bengal65258441161490 Telangana6071744572505 Gujarat59126432972392 Bihar4591930504273 Rajasthan4014528385663 Assam362962783392 Haryana3363126420413 Odisha3037818939205 Madhya Pradesh3013420934844 Kerala217981136569 Jammu and Kashmir1941911322348 Punjab1494610213361 Jharkhand100284061100 Chhatisgarh8600563650 Uttarakhand6866381172 Goa5489378439 Tripura4503267821 Puducherry3177187447 Manipur245816531 Himachal Pradesh2414137113 Nagaland15615954 Arunachal Pradesh14106773 Chandigarh97861114 Meghalaya7862095 Sikkim5961861 Mizoram3982150
Nation Current Affairs 30 Jul 2020 Tamil Nadu lockdown ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu lockdown extended till August 31 with few relaxations

PTI
Published Jul 30, 2020, 2:17 pm IST
Updated Jul 30, 2020, 2:17 pm IST
The Independence Day celebrations will be held across the state as per Central government guidelines
People hold umbrellas given by volunteers to maintain social distancing in Chennai. PTI photo
 People hold umbrellas given by volunteers to maintain social distancing in Chennai. PTI photo

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced the extension of coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state till August 31, but with more  relaxations, including scaling up workforce in private establishments and allowing dine-in services in hotels and restaurants.

Extending the total shutdown imposed across the state on Sundays in July to August, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said intense curbs will be in place on August 2,9,16,23 and 30.

 

The Independence Day celebrations will be held across the state as per Central government guidelines on precautions like social distancing and use of masks, he said in a statement.

Existing ban on religious congregations, operation of public transport, shopping malls, theatres and bars and all kinds of political and sporting activities, inter-state public and private transport will continue, he added.

...
Tags: tamil nadu coronavirus, tamil nadu lockdown, chennai lockdown
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


