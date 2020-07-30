127th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,568,001

35,867

Recovered

1,007,488

18,706

Deaths

34,597

369

Maharashtra39144023227714165 Tamil Nadu2341141728833741 Delhi1333101186333907 Andhra Pradesh120390554061213 Karnataka112504429012147 Uttar Pradesh77334458071530 West Bengal62964420221449 Telangana5890643751492 Gujarat57982425142368 Bihar4591930504273 Rajasthan3863627317644 Assam349482661988 Haryana3287625758406 Madhya Pradesh2921720343830 Odisha2810718061189 Kerala208951072468 Jammu and Kashmir1887910885333 Punjab143789752336 Jharkhand9563398494 Chhatisgarh8286543946 Uttarakhand6587372070 Goa5287359536 Tripura4288260917 Puducherry3011178247 Himachal Pradesh2330123413 Manipur231716150 Nagaland14605774 Arunachal Pradesh13306173 Chandigarh93459914 Meghalaya7791945 Sikkim5921861 Mizoram3841980
Nation Current Affairs 30 Jul 2020 Scrap decision to ap ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Scrap decision to appoint Arabic teachers: VHP urges Travancore Devaswom Board

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 30, 2020, 10:52 am IST
Updated Jul 30, 2020, 11:08 am IST
The VHP claimed Arabic is not included in the scheduled languages of the Indian Constitution
Travancore Devaswom Board logo
 Travancore Devaswom Board logo

New Delhi: Strongly objecting to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) appointing Arabic teachers in its schools in Kerala, the VHP on Wednesday demanded that the decision be withdrawn and Sanskrit language, which is the “depository of the Bharatiya spiritual heritage”, instead be made mandatory in the schools run by the TDB.

The board is an autonomous body constituted under the Travancore Cochin Hindu Religious Institutions Act XV of 1950. The board administers 1248 temples in the erstwhile princely state of Travancore and runs more than two dozen schools in the region.

 

Insisting that three members in the board are nominees of the Left government, the VHP claimed Arabic is not included in the scheduled languages of the Indian Constitution and is studied more for reading, understanding and memorising the Holy Quran. Therefore, it said teaching of the language in the schools managed from the funds offered by the Hindu devotees in the temples is an inappropriate expense.

“This is yet another attack by the nominees of Left front government of Kerala upon the Hindus. Their money, offered by them to deities shall go for the teaching of Arabic language,” said VHP’s working president Alok Kumar as he demanded that the decision be taken back and also asked the people to resolutely fight against it.

 

...
Tags: vishwa hindu parishad (vhp), travancore devaswom board (tdb), travancore devasom board, arabic language
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

The probe agency has also carried out searches in this connection.

CBI books 4 navymen, 14 others for defrauding Western Naval Command with fake bills

File photo shows police personnel at the residence of criminal Vikas Dubey after the encounter in Bikaru village where 8 cops lost their lives in Kanpur. PTI photo

Vikas Dubey's close aide Gopal Saini surrenders in UP court

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Now Subramanian Swamy says Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered

People throng local fish market at Relliveedhi in Visakhapatnam without maintaining social distance. PTI photo

Andhra remains largest contributor of Covid cases in India



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre extends lockdown in containment zones till August 31

Health workers wearing PPE kits bury the body of a woman who died of COVID-19, at Wazirbagh in Srinagar, Wednesday. (PTI)

Pakistan Senate recommends Nishan-e-Pakistan to Geelani; mixed reactions in Valley

File image of Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (PTI)

Elgar Parishad case: Delhi University professor remanded in NIA custody till August 4

File image of professor Hany Babu. (ANI)

IMD issues orange alert for several districts of Kerala

Rain fury likely in Kerala. (AFP)

Delhi shows signs of a peak while India crosses 15 lakh corona mark

A health official wearing a PPE suit collects a swab sample from a resident (not in picture) to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus at a temporary testing facility in New Delhi on July 28, 2020. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham