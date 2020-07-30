128th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,588,177

3,577

Recovered

1,022,606

938

Deaths

35,036

33

Maharashtra40065123975514463 Tamil Nadu2341141728833741 Delhi1333101186333907 Andhra Pradesh120390554061213 Karnataka112504429012147 Uttar Pradesh77334458071530 West Bengal65258441161490 Telangana6071744572505 Gujarat59126432972392 Bihar4591930504273 Rajasthan4014528385663 Assam362962783392 Haryana3363126420413 Odisha3037818939205 Madhya Pradesh3013420934844 Kerala217981136569 Jammu and Kashmir1941911322348 Punjab1494610213361 Jharkhand100284061100 Chhatisgarh8600563650 Uttarakhand6866381172 Goa5489378439 Tripura4503267821 Puducherry3177187447 Manipur245816531 Himachal Pradesh2414137113 Nagaland15615954 Arunachal Pradesh14106773 Chandigarh97861114 Meghalaya7862095 Sikkim5961861 Mizoram3982150
Nation Current Affairs 30 Jul 2020 Priyanka Gandhi Vadr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra vacates her Lodhi Estate bungalow; Anil Baluni to soon move in

PTI
Published Jul 30, 2020, 7:34 pm IST
Updated Jul 30, 2020, 7:34 pm IST
Renovations are currently going on in her new house in Delhi.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI)
 Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI)

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra vacated her official Lodhi Estate bungalow on Thursday.

An official statement issued by the Congress said Priyanka Gandhi handed over the possession of her 35, Lodhi Estate bungalow, "previously allotted to her on security grounds", to the CPWD today.

 

Sources close to her said she will be staying for a few days in her Gurgaon penthouse before shifting to central Delhi, where she has finalised a house on rent.

Renovations are currently going on in her new house in Delhi, they said.

"She will be residing in a temporary accommodation until a more permanent accommodation in Delhi rented by her is ready for use," an official communication from the Congress party said.

Earlier in the day, a team of central PWD officials visited her house and took the keys of the Lodhi Estate bungalow.

 

The party said CPWD junior engineer P Senthil Kumar in the presence of CE Vikas Rana, Yogesh Kumar Kardam (AE-PAWD-I, CPWD) Manoj Kumar Chauhan (AE CPWD Services), B S Rana (JE PAWD-I, CPWD) accepted the keys on behalf of the CPWD after a full inspection of the house and after finding that it was handed over in good condition.

"They have issued her a 'vacation report' for the premises on behalf of the CPWD," the party said.

"Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also passed on to the CPWD and the Directorate of Estates, a full inventory of privately installed fittings, fixtures etc," it said.

 

The Congress claimed that she has paid all electricity, water and previous dues and is awaiting the final assessment for the license fee of the month of July from the Directorate of Estates due to her on July 31, to close all accounts with reference to the allotment and subsequent cancellation of the lease of the government bungalow.

The Ministry of Urban Development issued a notice to Priyanka Gandhi on July 1, asking her to vacate the Lodhi Estate bungalow before August 1, as she was no longer eligible for it after her security cover was downgraded last year.

 

The said house has since been allotted to BJP's media department in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni.

...
Tags: priyanka gandhi vadra, lutyens delhi, anil baluni, government accommodation


Latest From Nation

Rhea Chakraborty (Pic courtesy: Instagram)

Mumbai police helping Rhea Chakraborty: Sushant father's lawyer tells SC

File image of Jaya Jaitly. (ANI)

Tehelka expose: Jaya Jaitly, two others sentenced to 4 years in jail for corruption

People hold umbrellas given by volunteers to maintain social distancing in Chennai. PTI photo

Tamil Nadu lockdown extended till August 31 with few relaxations

The probe agency has also carried out searches in this connection.

CBI books 4 navymen, 14 others for defrauding Western Naval Command with fake bills



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CBI books 4 navymen, 14 others for defrauding Western Naval Command with fake bills

The probe agency has also carried out searches in this connection.

Tehelka expose: Jaya Jaitly, two others sentenced to 4 years in jail for corruption

File image of Jaya Jaitly. (ANI)

Now Subramanian Swamy says Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Elgar Parishad case: Delhi University professor remanded in NIA custody till August 4

File image of professor Hany Babu. (ANI)

IMD issues orange alert for several districts of Kerala

Rain fury likely in Kerala. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham