127th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,568,001

35,867

Recovered

1,007,488

18,706

Deaths

34,597

369

Maharashtra39144023227714165 Tamil Nadu2341141728833741 Delhi1333101186333907 Andhra Pradesh120390554061213 Karnataka112504429012147 Uttar Pradesh77334458071530 West Bengal62964420221449 Telangana5890643751492 Gujarat57982425142368 Bihar4591930504273 Rajasthan3863627317644 Assam349482661988 Haryana3287625758406 Madhya Pradesh2921720343830 Odisha2810718061189 Kerala208951072468 Jammu and Kashmir1887910885333 Punjab143789752336 Jharkhand9563398494 Chhatisgarh8286543946 Uttarakhand6587372070 Goa5287359536 Tripura4288260917 Puducherry3011178247 Himachal Pradesh2330123413 Manipur231716150 Nagaland14605774 Arunachal Pradesh13306173 Chandigarh93459914 Meghalaya7791945 Sikkim5921861 Mizoram3841980
Nation Current Affairs 30 Jul 2020 CBI books 4 navymen, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CBI books 4 navymen, 14 others for defrauding Western Naval Command with fake bills

PTI
Published Jul 30, 2020, 2:00 pm IST
Updated Jul 30, 2020, 2:00 pm IST
The bills were allegedly raised between January and March in 2016 at the Western Naval Command in Mumbai
The probe agency has also carried out searches in this connection.
 The probe agency has also carried out searches in this connection.

New Delhi: The CBI has booked four Navy officers and 14 others for allegedly generating fake bills of Rs 6.76 crore for supplying IT hardware to the Western Naval Command, officials said.

Captain Atul Kulkarni, Commanders Mandar Godbole and R P Sharma, and Petty Officer LOG (F&A) Kuldeep Singh Baghel allegedly prepared seven fraudulent bills of Rs 6.76 crore, they said Wednesday.

 

"All these accused naval officers abused their official position to defraud the naval authorities and rob the exchequer of public money which led to pecuniary gain to themselves," according to the CBI FIR.

The probe agency has also carried out searches in this connection, sources said.

The bills were allegedly raised between January and March in 2016 at the Western Naval Command in Mumbai for supplying information technology and networking related hardware.

"None of the items mentioned in the bills were supplied to HQ, WNC (Western Naval Command). No documents pertaining to preparation of the bills i.e. approvals, financial sanction, purchase orders, receipt vouchers, etc. are available at HQ," the CBI FIR said.

 

The agency has also booked four officials of the Controller of Defence Accounts, besides private companies Star Network, ACME Networks, Cyberspace Infovision and Moksh Infosys.

...
Tags: western naval command (wnc), indian navy, fraud case


Latest From Nation

File photo shows police personnel at the residence of criminal Vikas Dubey after the encounter in Bikaru village where 8 cops lost their lives in Kanpur. PTI photo

Vikas Dubey's close aide Gopal Saini surrenders in UP court

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Now Subramanian Swamy says Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered

People throng local fish market at Relliveedhi in Visakhapatnam without maintaining social distance. PTI photo

Andhra remains largest contributor of Covid cases in India

A huge traffic jam on Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru after businessess resumed in the city. PTI photo

Bengaluru pandemic situation worsens as cases mount in Karnataka



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre extends lockdown in containment zones till August 31

Health workers wearing PPE kits bury the body of a woman who died of COVID-19, at Wazirbagh in Srinagar, Wednesday. (PTI)

Pakistan Senate recommends Nishan-e-Pakistan to Geelani; mixed reactions in Valley

File image of Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (PTI)

Now Subramanian Swamy says Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Elgar Parishad case: Delhi University professor remanded in NIA custody till August 4

File image of professor Hany Babu. (ANI)

IMD issues orange alert for several districts of Kerala

Rain fury likely in Kerala. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham