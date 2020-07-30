127th Day Of Lockdown

Nation, Current Affairs
Andhra remains largest contributor of Covid cases in India
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra remains largest contributor of Covid cases in India

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMARITAN
Published Jul 30, 2020, 12:49 pm IST
Updated Jul 30, 2020, 12:49 pm IST
Death toll also has been high in Kurnool with the district reporting 179 fatalities
People throng local fish market at Relliveedhi in Visakhapatnam without maintaining social distance. PTI photo
 People throng local fish market at Relliveedhi in Visakhapatnam without maintaining social distance. PTI photo

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has continued to be the largest contributor of Coronavirus infections in the country, by registering 10,093 new cases on Wednesday. This is the highest-ever single-day spike in the state. The state witnessed 65 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state government has carried out 34,083 tests per million population and has registered Covid-19 positive rate at 6.61 against the national average of 8.63.
Maharashtra has tested 15,791 samples for one million population and has registered Covid-19 positive rate at 19.85 while Telangana has tested 9,646 samples for million population and has registered Covid-19 positive rate at 15.08.

 

Health authorities say the state has ramped up its testing capacity and even conducted over 70,584 samples in a day. On an average, the state has been conducting 50,447.7 tests per day as since July 20 onwards, 5,04,477 tests have been conducted for Covid-19 covering 10 days.

AP has recorded Covid-19 recovery rate at 46.02 and mortality rate at 1.01 against national average of morality at 2.23. The state has been spending Rs 350 crore per month to provide healthcare to the Covid-19 suspected and infected patients.

In its Covid-19 bulletin released here on Wednesday, the state health department
said,  out of 70,584 samples tested, 10,093 individuals have been found
infected with Coronavirus, rising overall tally to 1,20,390. Out of 18,20,009
samples tested for Covid-19 so far in the state, 63,771 infected patients are in
hospital while 55,406 have been discharged after recovery from various
hospitals.

 

Among new infections, East Godavari has topped the list by registering the highest ever 1,676 new cases followed by 1,371 in Anantapur, 1,124 in Guntur, 1,091 in Kurnool, 841 in Visakhapatnam, 819 in Chittoor, 779 in West Godavari, 734 in Kadapa, 608 in Nellore, 496 in Srikakulam, 259 in Krishna, 242 in Prakasam and 53 in Vizianagaram.

In terms of cumulative number of cases, Kurnool leads the list with 14,471 cases,
followed by Guntur with 12,816 cases, Anantapur with 12,358, East Godavari with 11,896, West Godavari with 10,356, Chittoor 9,080, Visakhapatnam 8,559, Kadapa 6,477, Krishna 6,259, Nellore 5,753, Srikakulam 5,582 Prakasam 4,443 and Vizianagaram 3,602.

 

The state also recorded the highest number of 65 deaths, rising toll to 1,213. East

Godavari registered 14 followed by eight from Anantapur, seven from
Vizianagaram, six from Chittoor, five each from Kurnool and Nellore, four each
from Krishna and Prakasam, three each from Guntur and Kadapa, two each from
Srikakulam,Visakhapatnam and West Godavari.

Death toll also has been high in Kurnool with the district reporting 179 fatalities. Krishna district, which reported a considerably lesser number of cases, stood second with 157 deaths. East Godavari reported the third largest death toll in the state with 148 fatalities, followed by Guntur 112, Anantapur 97, Chittoor 95, Vizag 92, West Godavari 91, Srikakulam 65, Prakasam 53, Vizianagaram 51, Nellore 37 and Kadapa 36.

 

In Tirupati urban police district, a 46 year old woman head constable attached to
Alipiri police station was infected with Covid-19 and succumbed to the virus
while undergoing treatment at state Covid-19 hospital at Tirupati late Tuesday
night. Satrvadi Selvi, joined the police department in 1991 and had been working
at Alipiri police station in the last six years as a head constable. Her body
was cremated by following Covid-19 protocol on Wednesday evening. She was the third police personnel succumbing to the Coronavirus in TUPD.

West Godavari district administration has announced 26 new containment zones and has advised people to stay put at their homes assuring to supply essential
commodities at their doorsteps. However, it has closed 14 containment zones with no case of Coronavirus infection reported in the last 28 days.

 

In Krishna district, transport minister Perni Venkata Ramaiah has announced total lockdown in Machilipatnam municipal corporation and several villages falling in the mandal from August 3 to 9 for seven days given the rise in Covid-19
cases.

 The minister said the lockdown will be relaxed from 6 am to 9 am every day to allow people to buy essential commodities.

With the day between August 5 and 8 being auspicious when several marriages are scheduled, the minister asked people to approach Machilipatnam tahsildar to get red-zone wedding passes for 25 persons to attend the marriage.

 

Tags: ap corona tally, coronavirus in andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


