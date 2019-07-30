Nation Current Affairs 30 Jul 2019 Top UP officers take ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Top UP officers take chopper ride to shower flowers on Kanwar pilgrims

PTI
Published Jul 30, 2019, 11:00 am IST
Updated Jul 30, 2019, 11:00 am IST
BJP's Baghpat lawmaker Satyapal Singh also showered flowers on the Kanwar pilgrims on Sunday.
Kanwar pilgrims were on Monday showered with flower petals from helicopter in Ghaziabad by top administrative officials. (Photo: Twitter/ Ghaziabad police)
 Kanwar pilgrims were on Monday showered with flower petals from helicopter in Ghaziabad by top administrative officials. (Photo: Twitter/ Ghaziabad police)

Ghaziabad: In keeping with the novel practice started by the Uttar Pradesh government last year, Kanwar pilgrims were on Monday showered with flower petals from helicopter in Ghaziabad by top administrative officials.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey and Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh took a chopper ride all over the district and showered flower petals on ''kanwarias'', said officials.

 

The chopper provided by the state government took off from the Harsaon police lines ground with the two officials on board and they "rained" flower petals on the Kanwar pilgrims, clogging various arterial roads of the city on their way back from Rishikesh

"Besides showering rose petals, we also monitored their security thoroughly," Pandey said.

"Today was the last day of the kanwar yatra. The maximum pilgrims passed through the district today," the district magistrate on Tuesday added.

BJP's Baghpat lawmaker Satyapal Singh also showered flowers on the Kanwar pilgrims on Sunday.

...
Tags: kanwar pilgrims, police, bjp, flowers
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad


Latest From Nation

CM Yogi's two-day trip is scheduled for August 12-13 during which he will visit Vladivostok city in Russia. (Photo: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi will embark to Russia in August

The letter is addressed to the 'Board of Directors and Coffee Day family'. (Photo: File)

'I have failed, hope you will forgive me': Siddhartha's letter before he went missing

BJP Working President JP Nadda, General Secretary BL Santosh, Jammu and Kashmir party President and Deputy Chief Minister Ravinder Rana and Kavinder Gupta will attend the meeting. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah to hold meeting on J&K today

Thander was working in the Explosives Detection Wing at Kollam. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala police bid adieu to sniffer dog Thander, cremated with state honours



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Built in 1959, Odisha secretariat's name changed to 'Lok Seva Bhawan'

This was announced by Patnaik while replying to a debate on the demands of the Home and General Administration departments in the Assembly. (Photo: File)
 

Kerala police bid adieu to sniffer dog Thander, cremated with state honours

Thander was working in the Explosives Detection Wing at Kollam. (Photo: ANI)
 

Tecno Phantom 9 review: The underrated mid-ranger

The phone features a 6.39-inches AMOLED screen with a dew-drop type notch.
 

Photos: Hot sisters Gigi, Bella Hadid set the temperature soaring in Greece

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid. (Photo: ANI/Instagram)
 

Paytm Money plans to start stock broking, pension schemes sales by March

Paytm Money already sells mutual fund on its platform and claims to have clocked 40 per cent share in the direct mutual fund segment in the country.
 

Tired of sitting idle, IAS officer applies for voluntary retirement

(Photo: Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Two killed, one injured after house wall collapse in Thane

A 35-year-old woman of the same family, who was also injured, is undergoing treatment at the same hospital, an official of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said. (Photo: ANI)

After K'taka trust vote victory, Yeddy's next focus on cabinet expansion

Yediyurappa alone was sworn in as chief minister on Friday, three days after the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition ministry following rebellion by a section of the ruling combine MLAs. (Photo: PTI)

Kutch: Gang inspired by Dhoom 2 arrested for robbing cash from ATMs

. The robbers use to spot ATMs with the help of Google Maps. (Photo: ANI)

UP teen claims he was set afire for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

The police rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident and took Khalid to a nearby government hospital. (Representational Image)

IndiGo pilot aborts take off at last minute in Bhopal; creates panic among passengers

More than 150 passengers of a Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from the city survived a scare on Monday evening when the pilot aborted take-off last minute at the Raja Bhoj airport in Bhopal due to some trouble with the aircraft's wheels, an official said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham