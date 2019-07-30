Nation Current Affairs 30 Jul 2019 Telangana, AP bifurc ...
Telangana, AP bifurcation: Centre convenes meet on split woes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S A ISHAQUI
Published Jul 30, 2019, 1:28 am IST
Updated Jul 30, 2019, 1:28 am IST
The home ministry has communicated to both the state governments that in the meeting on August 8.
Hyderabad: The Union home ministry has convened a meeting with the senior officials of Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh to discuss the pending issues of bifurcation between both the states with regard to distribution of assets and employees among the two states.

The Union home ministry informed both the state governments that the meeting would be held on August 8 at 3 pm in the North Block of the Home Ministry Office and the meeting would be chaired by the Union home secretary.

 

According to sources in the state government, the home ministry has communicated to both the state governments that in the meeting on August 8, issues with regard to institutions listed in the ninth and tenth schedule of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014, distribution of assets of AP Bhavan at Delhi and distribution of employees of power utilities of both the states, electricity arrears and AP State Industrial Finance Corporation etc, would be discussed.

It may be recalled that issues with regard to distribution of assets of common institutions listed in the Act including the division of employees of power utilities has been pending between both the states for the past six years.

The Telangana government is also not happy with the recommendations of the Shiela Bhide Committee set up to make recommendations on division of assets.

Tags: union home ministry, ap bhavan


