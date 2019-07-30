Nation Current Affairs 30 Jul 2019 Priyanka Gandhi idea ...
Priyanka Gandhi ideal to be Congress president: Capt Amarinder Singh

Talking to media, the chief minister regretted the decision of Rahul Gandhi to step down from the top party post.
Chandigarh: Reposing his full confidence in the party general secretary, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would get all-round support if chosen to take over as Congress president.

Talking to media, the chief minister regretted the decision of Rahul Gandhi to step down from the top party post.

 

India is a young nation, and will respond to a young leader, he reiterated.

He was asked to comment on Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s statement that Priyanka would be a good choice for as the party chief.

Ms Gandhi would be a perfect choice to take over the party reins but it would all depend on the Congress Working Committee, which alone is authorised to take a decision in the matter, said Mr Singh.

The chief minister, it may be recalled, had earlier also advocated for a young leader to take charge of the party at this critical juncture in the nation’s journey.

Majority of India’s population comprises of youth, hence only a youth leader could connect with the people and resonate their aspirations, he had said.

Responding to a query today, Mr Singh made it clear that Ms Gandhi was ideally suited to head the party, which needs a dynamic young leader.

 to rebuild it after the recent Lok Sabha election loss. She has the intelligence and instinct to understand and relate to the needs of the nation, and also has the courage to take on any challenge and take the fight to victory, he added.

Given Rahul’s refusal to take back his resignation, Priyanka was a good bet to replace him as the new leader, said the Chief Minister. He expressed the confidence that she would easily get the support of the party’s rank and file, across regions.

In response to another question, the Chief Minister described the events relating to the Unnao rape victim as shocking. “Are we living in jungle raj?” he asked, adding that “if we cannot protect our daughters and give them justice then we are doomed as a nation.” The law must be upheld at all costs, he asserted, urging the Supreme Court to take cognizance of the case and order a thorough probe to ensure that the victim is protected and gets justice at all costs.

