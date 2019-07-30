Odisha rejoice as rasagola gets Geographical Indications tag

Registered as ‘Odisha Rasagola,’ the state has been granted the GI tag certificate which will be valid till Feb 22, 2028.

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has finally got the much-awaited Geographical Indications (GI) tag for its Rasagola. Registered as ‘Odisha Rasagola,’ the state has been granted the GI tag certificate which will be valid till Feb 22, 2028.

Odisha had moved the GI Registry and a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in Odisha High Court seeking GI tag for its own version of rasagola after West Bengal was awarded the GI tag for its ‘Banglara Rasagulla’ in 2017.

Earlier, the state had submitted various documents sought by the GI registry office like the chemical composition, moisture and nutrient contents of the sweet and the general practices adopted during the production process along with its quality and hygiene standards at various stages of production.

In its bid to GI status for rasagola (also known as rasgola), the state industry department had written to the state administration to recommend the Central Tool Room & Training Centre (CTTC), Bhubaneswar, to make documents ready required for processing the application to claim that dessert has its origin in the state.

The government had formed an eight-member committee to look after the application for GI status.