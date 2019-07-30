Nation Current Affairs 30 Jul 2019 'Need choppers ...
'Need choppers to search for missing CCD founder,' say MPs in letter to Amit Shah

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Jul 30, 2019, 2:17 pm IST
Updated Jul 30, 2019, 2:20 pm IST
Siddhartha is also the son-in-law of former Karnataka chief minister and former external affairs minister SM Krishna.
Nalin Kumar Kateel, Karadi Sanganna, Bhagwant Khuba, B C Gathi Gowda and Y Devendrappa were the other BJP MPs present in the delegation to meet with Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: A delegation of BJP lawmakers led by MLA from Karnataka Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to request him to order the coast guards to trace VG Siddhartha, the founder-owner of Cafe Coffee Day who had gone missing on Monday night.

Shobha Karandlaje, who represents Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency in the Lok Sabha, also handed over a formal letter requesting central assistance to Shah in this case.

 

“The renowned businessman VG Siddhartha is found to be missing since yesterday from Dakshina Kannada District of Karnataka. The state government has already started search operations in the Netravati bridge area. The heavy rain and the current weather condition in Karnataka are causing a problem for the speedy search operations”, a portion of the letter put out by news agency ANI said.

VG Siddhartha was reported missing by his driver on Monday. He told the police that his boss was missing from the bridge over the river where he got down from his car and wanted to take a walk. The driver informed the family about Siddhartha’s disappearance when he did not turn up after nearly an hour, reported by Hindustan Times.

The 58-year-old entrepreneur’s phone was also unreachable. A formal police complaint about the disappearance of the 58-year-old business baron was filed past midnight on Monday.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, Karadi Sanganna, Bhagwant Khuba, B C Gathi Gowda and Y Devendrappa were the other BJP MPs present in the delegation to meet with Home Minister Amit Shah, news agency PTI said.

There is no word on the assurance of assistance from Home Minister Amit Shah.

