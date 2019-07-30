Nation Current Affairs 30 Jul 2019 Mozambique PM, Rajna ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mozambique PM, Rajnath Singh hold dialogue

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 30, 2019, 2:06 am IST
Updated Jul 30, 2019, 2:06 am IST
Mozambique sought co-operation from India to deal with the growing menace of terrorism and radicalisation.
Rajnath Singh.
New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who is currently on an official visit to Mozambique, on Monday called on Carlos Agostinho do Rosario, the Prime Minister of Mozambique.

Mr Singh is  on an official visit to Maputo, Mozambique from July 28-30, 2019. This is Mr Singh’s first visit abroad as defence minister and the first-ever visit of defence minister of India to Mozambique.

 

Mr Singh also held delegation-level talks with his counterpart  Atanasio Salvador M’tumuke. After the talks, two Memoranda of Understanding — agreement on sharing white shipping information and co-operation in the field of Hydrography — were signed between India and Mozambique. The signing of the two MoUs will further strengthen the ongoing Indo-Mozambican Defence co-operation.

The visit witnessed the growing defence co-operation between Mozambique and India, and the potential such collaboration offers for enhancing security in the Indian Ocean Region.

Defence minister announced assistance of communication equipment and highlighted the importance of working together to prevent non-traditional threats like smuggling, terrorism, piracy, poaching, and overall co-operation in the maritime domain.

Defence Minister of Mozambique, Atanasio Salvador M’tumuke briefed Mr  Singh on the internal security situation and the ongoing Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration (DDR) process. Mr Singh conveyed best wishes for the ongoing peace process.

He discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations while meeting the Mozambican leaders and noted the excellent government-to-government ties, strong business exchanges, vibrant development partnership, and long-standing people-to-people links between the two countries.

Mozambique sought co-operation from India to deal with the growing menace of terrorism and radicalisation. Mr Singh assured co-operation and reiterated commitment to work together in this regard.

An elaborate ceremony was held on Monday at Mozambican Naval Headquarters to hand over two India-made Fast Interceptor Boats (FIBs) to Mozambique.

The handing over certificate was signed by the Director General, Coast Guards of India and Chief of Mozambican Navy.  A four-member ICGS team is also assisting with training and support for maintenance and operation of the two boats. Mozambican Defence Minister expressed gratitude for India’s support for Mozambican Defence Forces, in particular, for the boats being used for coastal surveillance.

Tags: rajnath singh, mozambique
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


